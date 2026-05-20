Miss Grand Business Global Season 3 Crowns New Global Ambassador

Mai Phương Trang Nha Phuong Miss Grand Business Global Season 3

Founder Mai Phương Trang welcomed global business leaders and crowned Nha Phuong in a successful Season 3 finale.

LOS ANGELOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miss Grand Business Global Season 3 concluded with an unforgettable Grand Finale, bringing together an impressive gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, sponsors, community partners, and supporters for a night celebrating leadership, empowerment, culture, and achievement.Hosted at The QD Venue in Westminster, California, the event continued its mission of creating a global platform where business meets beauty and where women are celebrated not only for elegance and stage presence, but also for leadership, impact, and entrepreneurial excellence.Led by Founder and Rights Director Mai Phương Trang, Miss Grand Business Global Season 3 reflected a vision that extends beyond pageantry. Under her leadership, the organization has grown into a platform designed to empower women while creating opportunities for networking, collaboration, and international community building.This year’s event attracted a strong turnout from the business community, with entrepreneurs, organizations, and professionals from multiple industries attending in support of the contestants and the organization’s growing mission. The event served not only as a competition, but as a gathering of leaders and changemakers dedicated to uplifting women and celebrating achievement.Despite the excitement surrounding the evening, organizers faced several unexpected challenges behind the scenes. Due to travel conflicts and scheduling complications, several members of the support and beauty team—including makeup artists and partners such as Royal Wings Cosmetics —were unfortunately unable to attend, creating staffing shortages during key event preparations.However, organizers, volunteers, contestants, and attendees worked together to ensure a seamless and memorable experience."Events of this scale always bring unexpected challenges, but the support and unity from everyone involved transformed obstacles into opportunities," organizers shared. "The passion of the contestants, volunteers, businesses, and supporters proved that success is built through community."One of the most memorable moments of the evening came during the crowning ceremony, where Nha Phuong was recognized as the new Miss Global Peace Business Ambassador 2026. Her journey throughout the competition reflected confidence, elegance, determination, and a compassionate spirit that resonated with judges and audiences alike.Recognized for embodying the image of the modern businesswoman, Nha Phuong’s victory represented not only personal achievement, but also a message of perseverance and inspiration. Organizers shared their belief that her new title will allow her to continue spreading positive values, inspire communities, and represent women with courage, compassion, and leadership on an international stage.As the evening concluded, Miss Grand Business Global Season 3 further strengthened its identity as a platform where ambition, leadership, and purpose come together.Organizers extend heartfelt gratitude to Founder Mai Phương Trang, all contestants, sponsors, volunteers, business attendees, partners, and supporters who contributed to making Season 3 a memorable success.Media Contact:Miss Grand Business Global OrganizationWestminster, CaliforniaPublic Relation, Project 100 Team

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