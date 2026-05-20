Proverbs: A Book of Wisdom for Boys Helps Young Readers Apply Biblical Wisdom to Everyday Life

Proverbs A Book of Wisdom for Boys by Paul Sutliff & Michael Williams

Paul Sutliff and Michael Williams present an engaging devotional designed to guide pre-teen boys toward faith, wisdom, and daily Bible reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their inspiring devotional, Proverbs: A Book of Wisdom for Boys, authors Paul Sutliff and Michael Williams offer pre-teen boys an accessible and engaging introduction to the wisdom found in the biblical Book of Proverbs. Written specifically for young readers, the book combines practical life lessons, relatable examples, and scriptural insight to help boys navigate temptation, choices, and personal growth through the teachings of King Solomon.

Recognizing the everyday struggles young boys face while learning right from wrong, the devotional addresses real-life situations in a relatable and approachable way. Through stories, reflections, and biblical wisdom, Proverbs: A Book of Wisdom for Boys encourages readers to think carefully about their decisions while understanding the importance of obedience, integrity, and spiritual growth.

Originally created as weekly handouts for a small group of pre-teen boys learning to read the Bible independently, the devotional grew out of the authors’ passion for mentoring young people in their faith. Years later, many of those same boys continue practicing daily Bible reading, inspiring Sutliff and Williams to expand the material into a book designed to help other families and young readers build lasting spiritual habits.

At the center of the book is the wisdom of King Solomon and how his teachings can guide boys through everyday challenges and temptations. The devotional encourages readers to recognize that wisdom is not only about avoiding mistakes but also about developing character, self-discipline, and a stronger relationship with God.

To communicate these lessons more clearly and connect with young readers, the authors added story-driven examples throughout the devotional. Some stories are drawn from their own lives and experiences mentoring boys, while others are adapted from older textbooks and traditional teaching materials—each selected to make Proverbs’ themes feel practical, memorable, and relevant to everyday situations.

Paul Sutliff and Michael Williams were inspired to create Proverbs: A Book of Wisdom for Boys as a practical resource for parents, mentors, youth leaders, and churches seeking meaningful ways to guide boys spiritually during their formative years. By combining scripture with relatable storytelling, the book aims to make biblical wisdom both understandable and relevant for younger audiences.

The book is especially valuable for families, youth ministries, Christian schools, and small groups looking for faith-based resources tailored specifically for boys. Its devotional format makes it ideal for personal reading, group discussions, mentorship programs, and encouraging daily Bible engagement among young readers.

Paul Sutliff, a teacher, chaplain, researcher, and writer, brings experience in Christian apologetics and ministry leadership to the book. Michael Williams contributes his passion for worship, youth ministry, and Christian mentorship, creating a collaborative devotional centered on faith, wisdom, and spiritual growth.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eK1Vc7k

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