Lead Like A Real Man Calls Men To Biblical Leadership Through Faith, Courage, And Service

Lead Like a Real Man: A full-time firefighter and pastor helps men learn how to live up to their calling. by Colby Rich

Colby Rich combines lessons from firefighting, ministry, and Scripture to equip men to lead their families and communities with Christ-centered conviction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his inspiring and practical new book, Lead Like a Real Man: A Full-Time Firefighter and Pastor Helps Men Learn How to Live Up to Their Calling, author Colby Rich challenges cultural ideas surrounding masculinity and leadership while offering a biblically grounded roadmap for men seeking to lead with integrity, courage, and faithfulness. Drawing from years of experience as both a firefighter and pastor, Rich delivers a message centered not on worldly power or status, but on following the example of Jesus Christ.

Through personal stories from the fire service, over two decades of church ministry, and thoughtful examination of Scripture, Lead Like a Real Man explores what authentic biblical manhood looks like in everyday life. Rich emphasizes that leadership is not about dominance or loud personalities, but about responsibility, humility, spiritual strength, and the willingness to serve others faithfully, even under pressure.

The book guides readers through practical areas of growth, including leading through hardship, guarding one’s heart, loving family well, discipling others, growing through failure, and making the daily decision to lead with consistency and character. Rich addresses the confusion many men face in today’s culture regarding identity, purpose, and responsibility while encouraging them to reject passivity and embrace the calling God has placed on their lives.

At the heart of the book is the belief that leadership begins with spiritual formation. Rich argues that men cannot effectively lead their families, churches, or communities without first developing a strong relationship with Christ. By focusing on discipleship and personal accountability, the book encourages readers to pursue growth not only as leaders, but also as husbands, fathers, mentors, and servants.

The inspiration behind Lead Like a Real Man emerged from Rich’s experiences both in ministry and emergency service, where he witnessed the importance of steady leadership during moments of crisis and uncertainty. Recognizing the growing need for practical, faith-based guidance for men, he sought to create a resource that is accessible, honest, and grounded in biblical truth.

Praised as a practical discipleship tool rather than a traditional leadership manual, the book resonates with men from all walks of life who desire to grow in faithfulness and purpose. Whether readers are navigating family responsibilities, spiritual growth, personal failure, or leadership challenges, Rich offers encouragement rooted in grace, accountability, and biblical conviction.

Colby Rich is a full-time firefighter, pastor, and author dedicated to helping men grow in faith, leadership, and spiritual responsibility. Through his ministry and writing, he encourages men to lead courageously by following the example of Christ and serving others with humility and conviction.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0aNIS9s5

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