David Sola Launches Campaign to run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4

David Sola is running for TVUSD School Board Area 4

In area 4 of the Temecula Valley School District, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member Joseph Komrosky.

I’m running to change to bring accountability back to the board, rebuild trust with families, and keep every decision centered on whether it actually helps our kids succeed.” — David Sola

TEMECULA, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run againstcurrent board member and president, Joseph Komrosky.David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at SmartLab, is enthusiastic about TVUSD schools and protecting the quality of education that students in the area deserve. His leadership skills, background, and commitment to Temecula students and teachers make him a strong candidate for School Board. David’s campaign has already seen robust momentum that includes a positive social media response and grassroots fundraising. When asked why he wanted to run for TVUSD School Board, David responded with the following:“I’m running for school board because our kids deserve more than political theater and manufactured outrage. They deserve schools that are safe, focused on learning, and built around real preparation for the future. Right now, we’re asking teachers to do more with less, lowering expectations for students, and then acting surprised when outcomes stall. As a parent of four in this district, I take this personally. I’m not interested in controlling other people’s children or chasing distractions that divide our community. I’m focused on raising standards, supporting our teachers, and making decisions based on data and what actually works for students. I spent a lifetime as a Marine and plan on bringing that same level of discipline and passion to the school board. We have incredible schools and dedicated educators, but they’ve been put in a position where they’re expected to carry the weight of poor decisions. I’m running to change that. To bring accountability back to the board, rebuild trust with families, and keep every decision centered on whether it actually helps our kids succeed.”TVUSD’s current school board has been criticized for the past four years regarding both overspending and attempting to dismantle the educational rights of students. Parents have expressed concerns and many feel that David is the best fit to help turn things around. Concerned parents have been speaking up regarding controversies surrounding the current school board. Many are expressing their enthusiasm for David’s campaign.Kristi McClure, a longtime resident and Parent of a Temecula Valley School District student, had this to say:"As a parent of TVUSD students and long-time Temecula resident, I am proud to support David Sola for school board. He is the kind of leader our district needs, someone who will talk to anyone, truly listen, and consider feedback from a wide range of voices in our community. David is committed to representing all students and families, not just those who agree with him or vote for him. He is focused on keeping personal politics and religion out of decision-making, prioritizing what matters most: student success. With children in the district himself, David has a direct stake in the quality of our schools and the outcomes for every student. He is also committed to making thoughtful, fiscally responsible decisions that benefit the entire district (students, staff, and families). Temecula deserves leadership that puts students first, and David Sola is that leader."As a retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant, Sola served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After 20 years of service, he credits his time in the Marines with his leadership skills and strong adaptability. Currently, David is the Director of Growth Enablement at SmartLab (an EdTech company that builds STEM labs for K-12 schools). His priorities are preparing students for life after graduation, supporting the teachers who make that possible, and standing up for parents who have been misled and deserve honest leadership.“As leaders, we cannot afford to be hypocritical, or we risk losing faith with those who we are fortunate enough to lead. Our words must be supported by action, and those actions must be meaningful and intentional. We absolutely cannot say one thing and do another.” - David Sola Sr.David Sola has a strong campaign, and it will be exciting to watch as momentum grows.

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