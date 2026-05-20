Blacks Network® Prepares to Launch $1M Wefunder Campaign to Build the Global Streaming Home for Afrocentric and Culture

Early Lead Investors and Founding Investors Invited to Participate Prior to Public Launch Expected June 1, 2026

We’re building Afrocentric Entertainment Hub, a global platform for Black music, Afrocentric feature films production, culture, creators, and we believe your voice aligns with this mission.” — Spokeperson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacks Network® , a revenue-generating digital streaming and media platform focused on Black music, Afrocentric entertainment, movies, and culture, today announced the upcoming pre-launch phase of its equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder The company plans to raise up to $1 million through a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) offering to accelerate platform expansion, original content development, artist and film partnerships, marketing, and technology infrastructure. The public fundraising campaign is expected to officially launch by June 1, 2026.Before opening the campaign publicly, Blacks Networkis seeking its first group of “Lead Investors” and “Founding Investors” to help secure approximately $250,000–$400,000 in early commitments. Strategic participation opportunities range from $25,000–$100,000, while the public minimum investment is expected to begin at $250.Building the Future of Afrocentric Entertainment.Blacks Networkis positioning itself as a next-generation digital media ecosystem built specifically for Black music, Afrocentric movies, creators, and culture.The company’s vision is ambitious:The platform aims to become a global streaming destination where artists, filmmakers, directors, content creators, and audiences can connect through entertainment, storytelling, and cultural programming.A Revenue-Generating Platform with Existing Traction.Unlike many early-stage startups, Blacks Networkis already operational and generating revenue.In 2025, the company generated approximately $115,000 in revenue through:• advertising partnerships• music promotion campaigns• brand sponsorshipsThe company has also built a substantial digital infrastructure and audience ecosystem that includes:• a 24/7 live streaming television platform• Android mobile application• iOS mobile application• Amazon Fire TV application• web streaming platform• a daily news syndicate platform• a social media community with approximately 90,500 usersBlacks Networkalso owns a federally registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office along with a premium domain portfolio including:• BlacksNetwork.com• BlacksNetwork.net• BlacksNetwork.co• BlacksNetwork.org• BlacksNetwork.tvA Platform Designed for Global Black Culture.Blacks Networkbelieves there remains a significant gap in culturally focused streaming media and television representation.The company intends to bridge that gap through programming centered on Black voices, Afrocentric storytelling, entertainment, education, and cultural empowerment.“Black music, Afrocentric movies and culture influence the world,” the company stated. “From hip-hop and R&B to Afrobeat and soul, Black artists shape global entertainment, fashion, and storytelling.”The platform’s long-term expansion plans include:• launching BNT News for local, national, and international headlines• hiring professional news anchors• securing television distribution in the United States, Canada, UK, and Africa• producing Afrocentric epic feature films• organizing BNT Awards eventsInvestment Terms.Blacks Network, Inc. plans to offer securities under a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) structure on Wefunder.Offering Summary.• Raise Target: $1,000,000• Security Type: SAFE• Minimum Investment: $250• Valuation Cap: $6,000,000 (Post-Money)• Discount Rate: 20%If the full raise is completed at the valuation cap, investors are expected to collectively receive approximately 16%–18% ownership on a fully diluted basis.The SAFE investment structure is designed to allow early investors to participate before a future institutional financing round determines a formal valuation.Positioned for Massive Market Growth.Blacks Networkbelieves it is strategically positioned at the intersection of:• rapid global streaming growth.• the creator economy.• rising demand for Afrocentric and culturally authentic content.The company’s long-term vision is to scale into a major digital media enterprise with global reach across streaming, creator content, films, and cultural programming.“Blacks Networkcould become a $500M+ media company,” the company stated, citing the convergence of streaming, social engagement, and creator-driven entertainment.Invitation to Lead Investors and Founding SupportersPrior to the public launch, Blacks Networkis inviting strategic investors, entrepreneurs, creators, and cultural leaders to participate as early supporters of the platform.The company stated that early investors may receive additional recognition, exclusive updates, VIP invitations, and future participation opportunities within the Blacks Networkecosystem.About Blacks NetworkBlacks Networkis a global digital streaming and media platform focused on Black music, Afrocentric entertainment, feature films, cultural storytelling, and creator-driven content founded in 2005 with the mission to bridge the gap. The company operates a live streaming television network, social media community, digital news platform, and multi-device streaming applications designed to connect creators and audiences worldwide.

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