159th Charter Oak Dental Meeting Highlights H2Ocean Education and Natural Sea Salt Based Oral Care Innovation

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, presenting his invited lecture on Chemo Mouth at the 159th Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting organized by the Connecticut State Dental Association. Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean, interacting with booth attendees and educating dental professionals about H2Ocean natural sea salt based oral care products during the 159th Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting. Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

H2Ocean showcased sea salt oral care solutions, engaged dental professionals, and delivered lectures on Chemo Mouth and AI in dentistry.

Sea salt based oral care is helping redefine oral hygiene by supporting patient comfort, post-procedural healing, and chemo mouth care through oral microbiome compatible natural formulations.” — Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean and Invited Speaker

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly participated in the 159th Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting, held May 13–16, 2026, and organized by the Connecticut State Dental Association at the Sky Convention Center inside Mohegan Sun Resort, Connecticut. The annual meeting brought together a large number of dental professionals from across the region. The event focused on continuing education, scientific discussions, networking, and innovation in dentistry. The conference featured a comprehensive educational program. It included invited lectures, scientific sessions, and presentations from nationally recognized guest speakers and experts. Topics covered during the meeting included restorative dentistry, implantology, oral surgery, oral pathology, infection control, digital dentistry, artificial intelligence in dentistry, oral oncology, patient communication, post-operative management, and emerging technologies shaping the future of clinical dentistry.H2Ocean maintained a highly active booth presence throughout the conference. The booth was strategically located next to the main speakers’ auditorium. This allowed continuous interaction with conference attendees during the event. A large number of dental professionals visited the booth to learn more about natural sea salt based oral care innovations. Discussions focused on how these formulations may support patient comfort, oral hygiene, and post-procedural healing outcomes. Conference attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, along with Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer. The discussions focused heavily on biologically compatible oral care approaches, mineral rich sea salt formulations, and the growing interest in natural alternatives within clinical dentistry.Many dental professionals also received samples of H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash during the conference. In addition, numerous clinicians purchased Healing Rinse Mouthwash for implementation within their practices. The mouthwash is being used to help support patient recovery and healing following dental procedures. Several booth visitors also expressed strong interest in opening professional accounts with H2Ocean and exploring affiliate partnership opportunities for their clinics and patient communities.H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash continues to attract growing attention within the dental community because of its unique formulation and biologically focused approach to oral care. Unlike many traditional oral rinses available in the marketplace, Healing Rinse Mouthwash does not rely on alcohol or harsh chemical formulations. Instead, it is formulated using mineral rich Red Sea salt combined with xylitol and lysozyme. The formulation is designed to support oral hygiene, tissue compatibility, patient comfort, and post-procedural care. It also helps avoid the burning sensation commonly associated with alcohol-based rinses. The natural sea salt formulation reflects H2Ocean’s broader philosophy of developing oral care products aligned with the body’s biological environment.As part of the scientific program, Dr. Rajiv Saini also served as one of the invited distinguished speakers for the conference. Dr. Saini delivered a two-hour invited lecture on “Chemo Mouth.” The lecture was attended by a large audience of dental professionals. The session focused on understanding and managing the oral side effects associated with cancer treatment. Topics included mucositis, dry mouth, oral discomfort, secondary infections, nutritional challenges, and overall quality-of-life (QoL) concerns faced by cancer patients and survivors. Attendees greatly appreciated the practical clinical insights and supportive care strategies presented during the session. Dr. Saini also delivered another two-hour invited lecture focused on Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry. The presentation highlighted how artificial intelligence and rapidly evolving technologies are transforming modern dental practice. The lecture covered enhanced diagnostics, workflow optimization, imaging analysis, patient management systems, predictive analytics, and treatment planning support. The session also emphasized the importance of ethical awareness, responsible integration, and practical adoption of AI technologies while maintaining clinician oversight and patient-centered care.Overall, the 159th Annual Charter Oak Dental Meeting organized by Connecticut State Dental Association, represented a highly successful educational and professional gathering for the dental community. H2Ocean’s participation further reinforced the growing interest among dental professionals in natural, sea salt based oral care solutions. The event also highlighted the potential role of biologically compatible oral care products in supporting modern clinical dentistry, patient comfort, and post-operative care.

H2Ocean Participation at 2026 CSDA Charter Oak Dental Meeting

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