SkyChefs Refreshes Brand to Honor its Legacy and Celebrate its Future

New logo for SkyChefs The new design of the company's catering truck is bold and highly visible, standing out from the rest. Ground support vehicles also get a refresh with a bold red logo along the side.

Update Reaffirms its Position as America’s First and Foremost Aviation Culinary Company

This brand refresh is not about changing who we are. It is about expressing who we are with clarity, confidence, and purpose.” — Erik Olund, Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyChefs , the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, today marked a proud and meaningful moment in its nearly 85-year history, with the launch of a refreshed brand. By dropping “LSG” and moving away from the colors of the past, the new SkyChefs brand delivers a brighter, more modern feel – one that honors the company’s U.S. roots dating back to 1942 while clearly signaling where the company is headed next.The refreshed brand is already coming to life across the SkyChefs network, starting with its new website, SkyChefs.com, updated social media channels, and rolling out the new look for its catering trucks, ground support equipment, signage and uniforms.“For nearly 85 years, the SkyChefs name has carried its own meaning, credibility, and trust. This refreshed brand brings our promise to deliver, delight, and innovate front and center, while reflecting the pride we take in what we do and the people who make SkyChefs what it is,” said Erik Olund , Chief Executive Officer, SkyChefs. “Through every era of flight, SkyChefs has played a defining role in aviation dining by supporting our airline partners, delivering millions of meals, and shaping how passengers experience travel. That history matters. It is the foundation of our credibility, our pride, and our responsibility as we move forward.”Added Olund, “This brand refresh is not about changing who we are. It is about expressing who we are with clarity, confidence, and purpose.”Central to the brand update are the promises that define SkyChefs and guide how the company serves its clients and supports one another every day:• We promise to deliver: Reliability is nonnegotiable. Our customers trust us to show up, execute with precision, and support their reputation on every flight, every day.• We promise to delight: From gourmet meals to simple snacks, what we create carries meaning. We take pride in delivering superlative quality and experiences passengers remember.• We promise to differentiate: Through constant innovation, we challenge the status quo and keep asking how we can do better. Progress never stops.A New Look, Grounded in MeaningThe refreshed brand introduces an updated color palette inspired by classic American design and the spirit of aviation. The darker Heritage Red reflects the company’s roots, strength, and endurance, while the brighter Pride Red conveys confidence, energy, and optimism. Standard Blue represents precision, trust, and reliability, and Clarity White brings balance, openness, and modern focus. Together, these colors are more than a visual update. They express SkyChefs’ values and reinforce the company as America’s foremost aviation culinary company.The SkyChefs wordmark is now simplified and clean, reflecting precision and reliability, while its subtle softness brings warmth and humanity. It balances operational excellence with culinary craft.America’s First. America’s Foremost.“We’ve entered an exciting new era at SkyChefs, and we’re looking ahead with confidence,” said Olund. “While our brand has evolved, what defines us has not. We remain firmly rooted in our people – the heart of SkyChefs – in uncompromising standards grounded in safety, quality, and trust, and in the pride we take in what we do and who we serve.”About SkyChefsSkyChefs is America’s first, foremost, and finest aviation culinary company and a proud partner of the nation’s leading carriers, dependably delivering millions of meals to flyers every year at 43 sites across the United States. Proudly serving since 1942, SkyChefs has taken culinary to new heights, with a timeless spirit and pursuit that has always been the heart of the organization. Recognized for PAX International Magazine’s “Airline Caterer of the Year - North America” Readership Award every year since 2023, SkyChefs earned its outstanding reputation by providing ever-more reliable, high-quality services through operational excellence, culinary perfection and constant innovation. For more information, please visit SkyChefs.com.

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