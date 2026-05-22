Mental Health Awareness: Author and Advocate Receives Encouraging Response From Ginuwine

Student Connection Success Doesn’t Silence the Struggle Mental Health Awareness 1

A meaningful exchange inspires continued efforts to bridge mental health communication gaps.

Uplifting The Pain...Now” — Gail Carter-Cade

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local educator, author, and advocate Gail Carter-Cade uses poetry to help uncover, understand, and uplift emotional and academic challenges affecting students, families, and communities.What if the same struggles seen in students—self-doubt, pressure, emotional pain, and identity challenges—do not disappear with success, but simply evolve over time? Through her book, Uplifting The Pain…Now, (UTP...Now) Carter-Cade brings awareness to emotional and academic barriers that often go unspoken in classrooms, homes, workplaces, and communities.Drawing from more than 15 years of experience working with students across diverse learning needs, including exceptionalities, emotional challenges, and learning differences, Carter-Cade has observed that behavior often reflects deeper, unaddressed struggles. Through poems such as Why I Don’t Try and Yes, I Am, she gives voice to students who may feel overlooked or misunderstood while connecting their emotional experiences directly to academic performance. Her message encourages educators, families, and communities to uncover the cause, understand the struggle, and uplift the pain to help create meaningful change in student outcomes and personal development.That message recently extended beyond the classroom when Carter-Cade had the opportunity to personally share her book with R&B artist Ginuwine. During their interaction, he expressed genuine appreciation for the message and acknowledged the importance of addressing real-life struggles that individuals carry privately. The moment aligned with themes explored in Carter-Cade’s poems, such as “At The Top” and “I Am a Boss,” which reflect how success and leadership can still coexist with internal pressure, self-doubt, and identity challenges. In a brief personal exchange, the interaction reinforced Carter-Cade’s ongoing work—the message that emotional struggles are not limited to one group or age but can exist across all levels of life and success.According to PubMed Central/National Center of Biotechnology Information, “Celebrity disclosure can also serve an educational role, increasing public knowledge about symptoms, treatments, and services and correcting misconceptions regarding mental health and mental illness." Arguably, increased awareness, understanding, and interpersonal communication can decrease both public (interpersonal) stigma and self-stigma. Seeing an admired public figure speaking openly about mental health issues could also reduce stereotypes and normalize mental health conditions, which can further reduce stigma.”(Beck et al., 2014; Lee, 2019; Francis, 2021). (Corrigan et al., 2014; Francis, 2018; Hoffner and Cohen, 2018; Lee, 2019; Corrigan et al., 2022) (Hoffner and Cohen, 2018). Impact of celebrity disclosure on mental health-related stigma - PMC, https://Pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/pmc9483822 As conversations about student well-being, emotional health, and academic success grow, Carter-Cade is asking educators, parents, and community leaders to go beyond surface-level assumptions and recognize the deeper experiences that may affect behavior, learning, confidence, and connection. Through Uplifting The Pain... Now, she invites schools and organizations to use poetry to uncover the cause, understand the struggle, and uplift the pain, starting a conversation as a tool to build supportive environments where individuals can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, please enjoy the NEWLY RELEASED AUDIO VERSION with music of the poem "I am a Boss". Found onpages 173 and 174 of Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Now (UTP...Now) CLICK THE LINK and visit https://suno.com/song/9da3dd28-082f-40fc-a564-efd08bea8ad1 For interviews, school partnerships, or speaking engagements, please contact:Gail Carter-CadeEducator, Author, Advocatecarter.cadegail@gmail.comHome - www. upliftingthepainnow .comBook: Uplifting The Pain: of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now (UTP...Now)Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Uplifting-Behavioral-Learning-Styles-Through/dp/B0B7QJWT4N Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/uplifting-the-pain-of-behavioral-and-learning-styles-through-poetry-now-gail-carter-cade/1142001366 Workbook: Uplifting The Pain by Fostering Growth Mindset Through Poetry Now:Jacksonville Downtown Public Library:Uplifting The Pain…Now, found in the Local Author Collection, Downtown Jacksonville Library. T

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