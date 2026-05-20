LLENA (AI)® Founder Charlotta Carter to Headline Healthcare Think Tank’s 'Where AI Meets GI for Better Health' Webcast

HealthCare Think Tank

LLENA (AI)® CEO and Cofounder Charlotta Carter joins Healthcare Think Tank to discuss how AI and GI supports personalized nutrition, exercise, & coaching

My diabetes diagnosis inspired me to build solutions WITH patients, not just FOR them. LLENA bridges the gap between advice and real-world action.” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc., a personalized digital health company advancing AI-powered whole-body chronic disease management with a core focus on Type 2 Diabetes support, today announced that its CEO and Cofounder, Charlotta Carter, will be featured in Healthcare Think Tank's upcoming online conference, "Where AI Meets GI for Better Health."

With chronic disease costs rising, LLENA(AI)® targets real-time patient behavior gaps. As AI reshapes healthcare, LLENA(AI)® founder advances personalized diabetes management model.

The virtual program will explore how advanced AI & GI science with integrated biometric monitoring can deliver 24/7 personalized nutrition, coaching, and exercise recommendations—all working together to address the interconnected health needs of individuals managing chronic diseases. The presentation will demonstrate how LLENA (AI)® bridges the critical gap between health guidance and real-world accessibility, particularly for the tens of millions of Type 2 Diabetes sufferers and their families across the United States and Canada.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Adrianne "Patti" Smith, MD, Principal of WPS Medical Consultants, LLC and medical advisor to LLENA(AI)®. Dr. Smith brings deep clinical experience in emergency medicine, wound care, hyperbaric medicine, diabetic complications, medical devices, and metabolic health protocols.

Event Details

What: LLENA(AI)® Where AI Meets GI for Better Health

When: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Program: 2:00 – 3:00 PM CT

Q&A/Open Discussion: 3:00 – 3:30 PM CT

Where: Zoom

Member Registration:

https://healthcarethinktank.org/events/ai-meets-gi-member-registration/

Non-Member Registration:

https://healthcarethinktank.org/events/ai-meets-gi-non-member-registration/

Healthcare Think Tank LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthcare-think-tank

A Whole-Body Approach to Chronic Disease: Developed by LLENA(AI)® with the Community

Charlotta Carter was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2017 and partnered with the medical community and affected individuals to develop a comprehensive AI-powered chronic disease management solution from the patient's point of view. That lived experience led to the creation of LLENA (AI)®—a clinically-informed digital health platform designed to help people make healthier choices in real time, 24/7, by integrating nutrition, exercise, and personalized coaching.

Unlike traditional health platforms that address singular aspects of disease management, LLENA (AI)® takes a whole-body approach. The platform harnesses biometric data from wearable devices, continuous glucose monitors, fitness trackers, and other connected health technologies, combined with Artificial Intelligence and Glycemic Index science, to deliver integrated recommendations that account for how nutrition, physical activity, stress, sleep, and emotional wellness work together to impact metabolic health.



The platform is built to help the tens of millions of people managing Type 2 Diabetes as well as future focus on other chronic health challenges in the U.S. and Canada answer practical, daily questions:

• What should I eat right now, based on my current biometrics and today's activity?

• Where can I find healthier food options that fit my budget and location?

• How can I make better choices based on my health needs, food preferences, transportation, and access?

• How does integrating nutrition, exercise, and coaching into my daily life actually improve my outcomes and reduce my health costs?

• How does true whole-body, precision health management change our approach to chronic disease prevention and management?



From Clinical Leadership: A Lived Experience Perspective

Dr. Patti Smith, MD, Medical Advisor to LLENA (AI)®:

"While undergoing training in Emergency Medicine, I learned it was best to think about it and prepare to ensure a quality outcome. As a diabetic patient, I have learned that the lived experience is the best teacher and preparation of all. LLENA (AI)® brings that lived experience together with clinical rigor and AI innovation to create a platform that addresses the real, daily challenges people face when managing chronic disease."

Clinical Foundation

Dr. Adrianne "Patti" Smith's personal and family history with Type 2 Diabetes drives her passion for supporting validated metabolic health products and protocols that integrate multiple dimensions of wellness. Her clinical background includes emergency medicine training through the U.S. Air Force, a fellowship in wound care and hyperbaric medicine, and leadership experience at the Texas Diabetes Institute as Founding Medical Director for the HBO and Wound Care Center.

Her work has focused on collaborative diabetes care, wound healing, diabetic neuropathic pain, medical devices, and personalized treatment protocols—recognizing that effective chronic disease management requires addressing the interconnected nature of nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and emotional wellness. As a medical advisor to LLENA, Dr. Smith supports the development and delivery of whole-body metabolic health tools that combine AI-powered personalization with real-world accessibility.

About LLENA (AI)® Health Solutions Inc.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital chronic disease and lifestyle management platform delivering integrated, 24/7 personalized recommendations powered by proprietary AI technology and real-time biometric data. The company's mission is to make whole-body, precision health management affordable, accessible, and achievable across diverse communities—including rural and underserved populations disproportionately affected by Type 2 Diabetes and related chronic diseases.

LLENA (AI)® Website:

https://www.llenafood.life

Download on iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/llena-ai-health-solutions-inc/id1488145138

Download on Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.llenaai

About Healthcare Think Tank

Healthcare Think Tank is a membership-based organization that brings healthcare leaders, innovators, business providers, and subject-matter experts together to discuss healthcare technology, policy, opportunities, challenges, and solutions.

Healthcare Think Tank LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthcare-think-tank

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