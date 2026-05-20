Wisconsin State Button Society Annual Show Showcases Antique and Collectible Buttons in Madison

Curiosity often begins the journey into button collecting and the stories hidden within everyday objects.

Explore the Fascinating World of Button Collecting.

Curiosity may begin the journey, but the stories behind the buttons are what keep collectors coming back.” — Laurie Hanson, WSBS President

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people think of buttons as simple everyday objects. Collectors know they are miniature pieces of history, art, craftsmanship, and human connection.This June, the Wisconsin State Button Society will welcome visitors to its annual show at the Best Western Inntowner in Madison, where guests can explore thousands of antique and collectible buttons from around the world.Many newcomers are surprised by the incredible variety within the hobby. Buttons have been made from glass, pearl, brass, wood, Bakelite, china, enamel, steel, horn, and countless other materials. Some collectors focus on military history, politics, or culture, Victorian designs, transportation themes, animals, florals, holiday motifs, or historical fashion.Many antique buttons were handmade and worn on garments more than a century ago. Others are admired for their intricate carving, shimmering glasswork, or unusual materials, often resembling tiny works of jewelry or miniature paintings.The hobby also carries fascinating traditions and stories. Some collectors specialize in “charm strings,” a custom in which every button on the string had to be gifted rather than purchased, turning an ordinary strand of buttons into a keepsake filled with friendships, memories, and personal connections.Visitors to the show will find exhibits, educational displays, and dealer tables filled with buttons for sale, along with opportunities to learn about identification, preservation, and collecting techniques. Antique lovers, crafters, textile enthusiasts, historians, and curious newcomers alike often discover there is far more to button collecting than they ever imagined.Collectors also encourage people not to throw away old buttons, sewing tins, or inherited collections. What may seem ordinary can contain pieces of fashion, family, and social history worth preserving and sharing.The Wisconsin State Button Society, founded in 1944 during World War II, continues to preserve the artistry and history of buttons more than 80 years later. Members include historians, artists, collectors, researchers, and authors, including Nancy Bank Allen, co-author of Satsuma Buttons and Buckles, Stories of Old Japan, who will be attending the show.Joining requires no prior knowledge or large collection — simply curiosity and an appreciation for history, artistry, and discovery. Curiosity may begin the journey, but the stories behind the buttons are what keep collectors coming back.Wisconsin State Button Society Annual ShowJune 18, 19, and 20, 2026Best Western InnTowner Hotel2424 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726Public Welcome during Showroom Hours:Thursday, June 18: 6:00 - 9:00 pmFriday, June 19: 11:00 am - 5:00 pmSaturday, June 20: 9:30 am - 2:00 pmDisplays • Dealers • Educational Exhibits • Thousands of Buttons for SaleLearn more about button collecting and the Wisconsin State Button Society at wsbs.org

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