B-Tex Ranch Owner Victor Bretting Releases 'The Man That I Would Become' — A Story of Faith, Leadership, and Resilience

The Man That I Would Become by Victor Bretting

The Texas entrepreneur and ranch owner shares a faith-based memoir on adversity, leadership under pressure, and authentic masculinity and perseverance

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor L. Bretting is a Texas entrepreneur, 8th-generation Texan, construction leader, Texas ranch owner, outdoorsman, and author with decades of experience leading teams, building businesses, and mentoring others through hardship and perseverance. Readers seeking motivation, practical life wisdom, and a grounded story of resilience will find powerful inspiration in his new memoir, The Man That I Would Become.

In The Man That I Would Become, Bretting chronicles a journey shaped by discipline, accountability, faith, and hard-earned success—offering a candid look at leadership under pressure and the choices required for lasting change. Raised in Texas by a determined single mother, he learned early that opportunity is rarely handed out freely, and that perseverance is built through sacrifice, responsibility, and the willingness to keep moving forward through uncertainty.

Beginning his career in construction at a young age, Bretting steadily worked his way upward through persistence and dedication before eventually becoming the owner of his own company. Along the way, he faced setbacks that tested his character and forced him to confront difficult truths about integrity, responsibility, and growth—lessons that now inform his approach to faith-based leadership and mentoring.

More than a story of professional achievement, the memoir explores the personal struggles, failures, and turning points that shaped Bretting’s understanding of what it means to become the man he was meant to be. With a straightforward, relatable voice, he addresses themes of resilience, family, integrity, faith, and personal accountability—speaking directly to readers navigating career pressure, relationship challenges, and the pursuit of purpose.

Victor Bretting, a Texas entrepreneur, ranch owner, outdoorsman, and leader based near Olney, Texas, shares decades of experience in construction, leadership, perseverance, and faith through his new memoir—connecting lived experience to practical guidance for men’s personal development. The book also speaks into timely conversations around the masculinity crisis, authentic masculinity, and the daily disciplines required for overcoming adversity.

The Man That I Would Become is expected to resonate with readers who value hard work, faith, and real-world personal development, as well as audiences seeking a motivational speaker and keynote speaker for leadership, resilience, and purpose-driven growth. By sharing both successes and failures openly, Bretting emphasizes that transformation is possible through consistent effort, personal responsibility, and a commitment to growth.

The Managed Wild Texas Featuring Victor Bretting expands beyond the pages of the book, bringing viewers into the world of leadership, perseverance, conservation, faith, and authentic Texas ranch life through cinematic outdoor storytelling filmed at B-Tex Ranch in North Texas. The series is expanding its reach through streaming platforms, including MyOutdoorTV, in partnership with Trekin Outdoors, connecting audiences nationwide to stories rooted in the outdoors, personal growth, and purpose-driven leadership.

In addition to his work as an author and entrepreneur, Victor Bretting is the owner of B-Tex Ranch, a premier Texas hunting and outdoor destination known for conservation, hospitality, leadership values, and world-class hunting experiences—reflecting a hunting lifestyle grounded in stewardship and character.

Learn more about Victor Bretting, The Man That I Would Become, speaking engagements, leadership content, and B-Tex Ranch at brettingtexanranch.com, and follow Victor Bretting and The Managed Wild Texas for ongoing content focused on leadership, faith, perseverance, ranch life, and authentic masculinity.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/00KI3n8r

http://www.brettingtexanranch.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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