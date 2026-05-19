Burnett & Williams Expands Legal Team Amid Firm Growth and New Victories

Burnett & Williams is expanding its legal team this spring, promoting Kimberly J. Raab to equity partner and adding Randolph Critzer Jr. as a trial lawyer.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burnett & Williams , one of Virginia’s oldest and most experienced personal injury law firms, is expanding its legal team this spring, promoting Kimberly J. Raab to equity partner and adding Randolph Critzer Jr. as a trial lawyer.Raab brings more than 20 years of legal experience, including three years as a trial attorney with the firm. She emphasizes strong client relationships, maintaining one-on-one communication from the start of each case. Her background in insurance defense provides insight that strengthens her advocacy for plaintiffs.“I have watched the firm grow exponentially over the past three years thanks to an invaluable team and I am very much looking forward to the future of Burnett & Williams,” said Raab.Jim Williams, lead partner at Burnett & Williams, and a top-rated Super Lawyer in Virginia, praised Raab’s promotion: “Kim brings a lot to the table with that keen legal mind and we look forward to her leadership and organizational skills to keep our firm moving forward and excelling in a fast paced and dynamic legal environment.”The firm also announced the addition of Randolph Critzer Jr., a Super Lawyers Rising Star, who joins as a trial lawyer. Critzer began his legal career nearly a decade ago as a law clerk at the Fairfax Circuit Court. His experience spans personal injury defense, real estate litigation, insurance defense, and business litigation.“I defended insurance companies for years and I look forward to using everything I have learned in the industry to fight for the full and fair recovery our clients deserve,” said Critzer.Williams also welcomed Critzer to the firm. “We’re excited to have a superlative lawyer with such diverse experience join our team,” said Williams. “With Randy on our team, our clients will now benefit from the insider knowledge of three lawyers who all represented insurance companies.”Burnett & Williams focuses on personal injury law and has served clients across Virginia for decades. To learn more about the firm and how it can assist with your case, visit here: https://burnettwilliams.com/ About Jim Williams:Jim Williams is a graduate of George Mason University Law School, where he distinguished himself as a member of the law review with a published article and was the commencement speaker for his graduating class. He has practiced insurance defense through both private practice and as counsel to a major insurance company, where he gained extensive experience as a trial attorney, giving him wide-ranging expertise in the complexities of Virginia insurance law and knowledge of how the defense side approaches litigation. Jim Williams joined Burnett & Williams in 2006 as the lead partner in the Richmond area, with offices in Midlothian, Hopewell, and Richmond, Virginia.

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