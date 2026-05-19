National Public Works Week Highlights the Work that Keeps Volusia Moving and Safe

Posted On: May 19, 2026

Safe roads, clean beaches, reliable water, effective drainage systems, mosquito control, and waste collection are among the many essential services residents rely on every day, often without realizing the work behind the scenes that makes them possible. Observed this year, March 17–23, National Public Works Week recognizes the professionals who help maintain the infrastructure, systems, and services that support daily life throughout Volusia County.

Public Works employees help maintain and improve the infrastructure that residents and visitors depend on every day. From road resurfacing, bridge maintenance, traffic signals, and crosswalks to stormwater infrastructure designed to improve drainage during heavy rainfall, the department’s work plays an important role in supporting safety, mobility, and resiliency throughout the county.

That work extends from neighborhoods to the coastline, where crews help maintain beaches and coastal parks while overseeing shoreline projects designed to reduce erosion and provide added protection for homes, infrastructure, and environmental resources from future storms. Employees also monitor and treat mosquito populations year-round through aerial, truck-mounted, and ground operations while supporting public health efforts through surveillance and disease monitoring.

Public Works services also help support the day-to-day functions that residents often depend on without a second thought. Teams oversee trash and recycling collection in unincorporated areas, operate disposal facilities, provide residents with a safe, free way to dispose of household hazardous waste. In addition, employees provide water services to communities across Volusia County while conducting ongoing testing and monitoring to help ensure safe, reliable water quality.

Sponsored annually by the American Public Works Association, National Public Works Week recognizes the professionals who plan, build, maintain, and operate the infrastructure and essential services communities rely on every day. In Volusia County, that work helps keep roads safe, beaches maintained, neighborhoods functioning, stormwater systems operating, and communities prepared for both everyday needs and future challenges.