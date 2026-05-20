Civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence opens its newest regional office on Rue de l’Évêché West in Rimouski (Quebec)

President Alexandre Latour always enjoys visiting his staff during various work sessions at each of the firm’s regional offices.

This ninth regional office is the newest link of its network

Thie new office will work in perfect harmony and synergy with the head office and all of the firm’s offices as well, which already serve nearly 150 cities and municipalities across Quebec.” — Alexandre Latour, President

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located just a stone’s throw from Rimouski Cathedral, civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence will now have its new office for Rimouski and Eastern Quebec at 160 Rue de l’Évêché West. The announcement was made by President and CEO Alexandre Latour, who is delighted to see the rapidly growing firm strengthen its presence in the Lower St. Lawrence region with the opening of this 9th regional office. This expansion will enable Équipe Laurence to provide enhanced local support to cities, municipalities, and private-sector clients in the region.This ninth regional office is the final link in the Équipe Laurence network, whose headquarters in Sainte-Adèle in the Laurentians remains the professional hub par excellence, working in perfect harmony and synergy with all of the firm’s offices, which already serve nearly 150 cities and municipalities across Quebec, not to mention numerous institutional clients such as Hydro-Québec, the Société immobilière du Québec, as well as major construction companies and real estate developers. Équipe Laurence’s expertise is also widely recognized in the mining sector, particularly in the planning and construction of mining infrastructure.After just a few months of operations in Rimouski, this rising star of civil engineering in Quebec has already completed various infrastructure projects, hydraulic studies, and grant research initiatives for several municipalities in the region, notably Matane, Price, and Métis-sur-Mer.The firm already has half a dozen employees. The company intends to prioritize hiring local talent, a pool that is expected to grow due to the proximity of the Université du Québec (UQAR) and the CÉGEP de Rimouski, which already offer programs in several engineering disciplines as well as in science and the environment.Mr. Latour concluded by expressing his delight that Équipe Laurence is contributing to the development of the local and regional economy from a municipal sector where historic and heritage homes coexist harmoniously with businesses in a mixed-use environment—residential, commercial, and institutional.

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