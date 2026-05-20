Phillips Law Group Attorney Chris Stapley Wins $300,000 Settlement in Flagstaff Dog Bite Case

Attorney Chris Stapley

Attorney Chris Stapley secured a $300K settlement for a client attacked by a loose dog in Flagstaff, AZ while trying to help the animal.

Cases like this are a reminder that serious injuries can happen unexpectedly, even when someone is simply trying to do the right thing.” — Chris Stapley, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Chris Stapley has secured a $300,000 settlement on behalf of a client who suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Flagstaff, Arizona.According to the case details, the client encountered a loose dog while driving and stopped in an attempt to help the animal. During the interaction, the dog attacked and bit the client on the face and right thumb, causing painful injuries that required medical treatment.Following the incident, the client contacted animal control and was able to identify the dog's owner. Several days later, the client sought emergency medical care at Flagstaff Regional Medical Center due to the injuries sustained in the attack.Dog bite incidents can lead to significant physical injuries, emotional trauma, and unexpected medical expenses. Arizona law provides protections for victims injured by dangerous or uncontrolled animals, and Phillips Law Group Injury Lawyers remains committed to helping injured individuals pursue accountability and fair compensation."Cases like this are a reminder that serious injuries can happen unexpectedly, even when someone is simply trying to do the right thing," said Chris Stapley of Phillips Law Group. "We are proud to help our clients navigate the legal process and fight for the compensation they deserve."Phillips Law Group has been representing injury victims for more than 30 years and has recovered over $2 billion on behalf of more than 185,000 clients.Individuals who have been injured in a dog bite incident and need a dog bite attorney are encouraged to contact Phillips Law Group for a free consultation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591phillipslaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.