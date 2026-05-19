Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells 8-Unit Value-Add Community in Escondido

San Diego Multifamily Property Sold at 1019-33 Chestnut St

An Inland North County Apartment Community Has Traded Hands for $2,610,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the buyer in the sale of a value-add 8-unit multifamily property in Escondido. The property, located at 1019-1033 Chestnut Street Escondido, CA 92025 is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and offers the buyer multiple value-add opportunities. The apartment homes on Chestnut not only has substantial upside in rental income, but also development and ADU potential. The property consists of four (4) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom units and four (4) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom apartment units which are situated on a large 35,069sf lot across three separate parcels. Tenant Amenities include an onsite laundry facility, ample off-street parking spots, and a common area for leisure."I've never seen a property with more ways to add value than the apartment homes on Chestnut, and as an added bonus the three separate parcels allowed for 30-year fixed residential financing. I'm excited to see how the buyer improves this incredible asset," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,160,000.

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