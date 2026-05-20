RigER and Enter My Invoice Form Partnership to Accelerate Field-to-Payment Workflow for Oilfield Service Companies

RigER and Enter My Invoice Form Partnership

Joint workflow moves field ticket data from RigER into OpenInvoice through Enter My Invoice, eliminating manual re-entry for accounting teams.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER Inc. and Enter My Invoice (EMI) today announced a partnership connecting RigER’s oilfield job management platform with EMI’s invoice submission service. The partnership helps oilfield service companies move field ticket and invoice data into operator portals such as OpenInvoice without manual re-entry, reducing errors and accelerating cash flow.

What the partnership delivers

Single workflow from ticket to portal

Field tickets captured in RigER convert to invoice-ready data and are submitted through EMI into OpenInvoice and similar operator portals. Accounting teams can validate data instead of re-entering it.

Fewer errors, faster approvals

Eliminating manual transcription can reduce rejections from operator portals and shorten the cycle from job completion to invoice approval.

Faster cash flow

Oilfield Service companies that invoice through OpenInvoice can reduce ticket-to-payment time and improve weekly invoicing throughput without requiring operator-side changes.

No additional lift for accounting

The integration works with existing RigER and EMI accounts. There are no portal logins to manage and no spreadsheet handoffs between teams.

“Service companies lose days between job completion and invoice submission because someone in the office re-keys every ticket into an operator portal. This partnership with Enter My Invoice removes that step. Field data captured in RigER flows directly into OpenInvoice. Accounting teams can stop transcribing and start submitting invoices, so cash arrives faster.”

— Michael Maltsev, CEO, RigER

“Most service companies still treat portal submission as a manual task. Teams close out the ticket in their own system, then re-enter the same data into OpenInvoice by hand. The RigER integration closes that gap. We take invoice data directly from RigER and submit it into the portal in the format each operator requires.”

— John Leishman, CPO, Enter My Invoice

Availability

The partnership is available now to RigER and EMI customers. To learn more, visit www.riger.us or www.entermyinvoice.com

Webinar: Field-to-Payment Workflow (RigER → EMI → OpenInvoice)

RigER and Enter My Invoice are hosting a 30-minute webinar on May 28 at 11:00 AM CT featuring a client’s accounting team member. The session walks through the field-to-payment workflow, where double entry can be eliminated, and what changes for invoicing throughput and cash flow when ticket data moves directly from RigER into OpenInvoice through EMI. This webinar is built for accounting and operations leaders at oilfield service companies that invoice through OpenInvoice.

Register for the webinar.

About RigER

RigER Inc. provides job management software purpose-built for oilfield service and equipment rental companies. The platform covers field ticketing, dispatch, quoting, invoicing, equipment tracking, and analytics. RigER serves mid-size energy service companies through RigER Enterprise and small service providers through RigER PRO. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RigER operates across USA, Canada, MENA, and Latin America. More information: www.riger.us and www.riger.pro.

About Enter My Invoice

Enter My Invoice (EMI) provides invoice submission services for oilfield service companies invoicing through operator portals. The service handles portal-specific formatting, compliance, and electronic submission into systems including OpenInvoice and similar operator payment platforms. EMI removes manual re-entry for accounting teams and shortens approval cycles. More information: www.entermyinvoice.com

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