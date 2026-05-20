Exclusive San Diego Gala Evening to Support the Beljanski Foundation's Next Frontier in Cancer Stem Cell Research

Distinguished philanthropists, physicians, and researchers gather June 27 to expand breakthrough cancer stem cell research into prostate cancer.

Scientific progress creates responsibility” — Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beljanski Foundation will host an exclusive fundraising Gala Evening on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as the philanthropic centerpiece of the 2026 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference , taking place June 26–29 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla.Bringing together nationally recognized physicians, scientific researchers, philanthropists, industry leaders, and advocates for integrative cancer care, the evening will celebrate emerging scientific breakthroughs while raising critical funds to advance the Foundation's next phase of university-based cancer stem cell research.This year's Gala will directly support The Beljanski Foundation's initiative to expand its research into prostate cancer stem cells, following promising findings in breast cancer stem cell research funded by the Foundation. Those findings will be presented publicly for the first time during the conference.The elegant evening is expected to attract many of the conference’s featured speakers, sponsors, and leading benefactors from across the country who share a commitment to accelerating innovation in cancer research and patient care.“Scientific progress creates responsibility,” said Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation. “As encouraging new findings emerge in breast cancer stem cell research, we now have an extraordinary opportunity, and an obligation, to pursue the next frontier of this work in prostate cancer, where innovation and new therapeutic approaches remain urgently needed.”Set against the backdrop of one of the nation’s premier integrative oncology gatherings, the Gala Evening will feature:* An elegant private dinner experience* Recognition of distinguished benefactors and mission partners* Intimate engagement with leading scientific experts and conference speakers* A curated Silent Auction and Live Auction benefiting cancer stem cell research* A meaningful evening dedicated to accelerating hope, discovery, and innovation in integrative cancer careMore than a social gathering, the Gala represents a powerful convergence of philanthropy, science, and visionary leadership, uniting supporters passionate about advancing transformative research and improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.Attendance is limited and early reservations are strongly encouraged. A limited number of tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are now available.To donate to the silent auction, contact Nick Gogel at conference@beljanski.org.Gala tickets, tables, and sponsorships can be reserved at integrativecancerconference.com About The Beljanski FoundationThe Beljanski Foundation is dedicated to advancing integrative cancer research and educating the public and medical community on evidence-based, non-toxic approaches to cancer care. Through scientific collaboration and philanthropic support, the Foundation works to fund innovative university-based research focused on improving the future of cancer treatment and patient outcomes.

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