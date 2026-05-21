Mimosa Enables Asia Quattro Net and Telkomsel to Expand Connectivity Across Remote Indonesia

Mimosa point-to-point links spanning up to 17 km over water enabled Telkomsel to deliver scalable broadband to remote island communities.

Where fiber and satellite fall short, Mimosa delivers scalable broadband across remote Indonesia.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimosa Networks, a leader in fixed wireless broadband solutions, today announced the successful deployment of point-to-point backhaul solution with Asia Quattro Net (AQN) and Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest telecommunications provider, to deliver reliable connectivity across remote and underserved regions.Indonesia’s unique geography—spanning more than 16,000 islands—has historically made traditional infrastructure deployment both costly and complex. Many remote regions have relied on satellite backhaul, resulting in high operational costs and limited performance.To overcome these challenges, Telkomsel, AQN, and Mimosa, replaced satellites with a high-capacity terrestrial network designed for performance and scale. The solution delivers several key benefits, including reduced reliance on satellite, lower latency, faster deployment timelines, and improved scalability for future network expansion.Spanning distances of up to 17 kilometers over water, the deployment delivered up to 139 Mbps of throughput. The impact was immediate and measurable, with user download speeds increasing from just 2.56 Mbps to more than 50 Mbps, unlocking a significantly improved broadband experience.“As Indonesia’s leading digital telecommunications provider, Telkomsel has continuously supported the nation’s digital transformation with 4G network covering 97% of the population and by pioneering the country’s most advanced and extensive 5G services. With the support of Mimosa’s point-to-point solution, we can significantly improve network performance in remote and underserved areas while reducing operational costs,” said Deni Kurniawan, Vice President of Network Strategic Collaboration and Settlement at Telkomsel.“This deployment reflects AQN’s strength in end-to-end solution architecture and delivery. Hand in hand with Mimosa as the technology owner, through strong solution design, precise field implementation, and disciplined project execution, we delivered a high-performance backhaul network that meets Telkomsel’s operational and service-quality requirements in some of the most challenging environments in Indonesia. Together with Telkomsel and Mimosa, AQN ensures that connectivity challenges should never limit digital access,” said Astrida Wishnuwardani, CTO of Asia Quattro Net (AQN).“Mimosa is enabling operators to rethink what’s possible in the most challenging environments,” said Jim Nevelle, General Manager and SVP for Mimosa Networks. “This deployment proves that fixed wireless isn’t just an alternative—it’s a scalable, high-performance solution capable of replacing legacy infrastructure like satellite and extending reliable broadband to even the most remote regions.”###About Mimosa NetworksMimosa Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Radisys (Reliance Jio Platforms), is a leader in next-generation fixed wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast speeds at a fraction of the cost. Mimosa’s robust, carrier-grade radios are deployed by service providers worldwide to connect communities, businesses, and homes—bridging the digital divide with reliable and cost-effective solutions.Mimosais a registered trademark of Mimosa Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.©2026 Mimosa Networks, Inc. – Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Media Contact:Rochelle Fuji / rfuji@radisys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.