Devil Wears Prada Star Tracie Thoms Visits Puerto Vallarta for Villa Tita’s Sunset Cinema Experience

Justo Godina, Luis Oscar Mora, Tracie Thoms, Matthew Rimi, Pedro Lopez, Cinde Schaffer, Andres Felipe Quiceno Ayala

Tracie Thoms visited Puerto Vallarta for Villa Tita’s Sunset Cinema experience celebrating The Devil Wears Prada while supporting a local LGBTQ+ charity.

Villa Tita was created to bring people together through unforgettable experiences” — Robert Bisor

PUERTO VALLARTA, JASLICO, MEXICO, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actress Tracie Thoms made her first visit to Puerto Vallarta this week as the special guest of Sunset Cinema, an exclusive event hosted by Villa Tita that blended film, fashion and luxury hospitality in one of the city’s most breathtaking oceanfront settings.Owned by Robert Bisor and Jim Reiss, Villa Tita is a luxury six-bedroom villa accompanied by four private casitas in Puerto Vallarta’s Amapas neighborhood. The boutique-style property has become known for its elevated hospitality experience, combining ocean views, lush tropical surroundings and thoughtfully designed accommodations that create a private oasis for destination stays, celebrations and luxury events.Best known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada, Rent, 9-1-1 and numerous Broadway productions, Thoms arrived in Puerto Vallarta alongside her partner, actor Eugene Byrd, for a curated multi-day experience designed to showcase the destination’s hospitality, culture and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the visit, the production team worked closely with Visit Vallarta, the city’s tourism promotion organization led by Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, to help highlight Puerto Vallarta as a premier destination for luxury and inclusive travel experiences.The visit was centered around Sunset Cinema, a glamorous outdoor screening of The Devil Wears Prada hosted at Villa Tita overlooking Banderas Bay. More than 200 guests attended the event, which transformed the property into an elegant open-air cinema experience beneath the stars.The evening, created and produced entirely by Eventure Productions , opened with Broadway veteran Kevin Anthony serving as master of ceremonies. Fashion commentary throughout the evening was led by Josue Ledezma, also known as @jamesonrabbitt. Guests enjoyed a high-energy runway presentation featuring designs by Davali Studio, created by designer Demarys Peña, followed by a theatrical performance from local drag artist Wendy Warhol inspired by Miranda Priestly. The evening culminated with Thoms joining guests poolside for the screening of the iconic film.Beyond the event itself, Villa Tita curated a luxury Puerto Vallarta experience for Thoms during her stay. Highlights included a private yacht excursion through Banderas Bay generously provided by Dream Houses LLC owners Cinde and Mark Schaffer, longtime Puerto Vallarta community members known for creating elevated hospitality experiences across Mexico and the United States.Thoms also explored some of Puerto Vallarta’s most celebrated hospitality destinations, including dinner at Daiquiri Dick’s overseen by Chef Wayne Elias, as well as an evening visit to The Tryst Puerto Vallarta , the city’s luxury boutique hotel that has quickly become a gathering place for LGBTQ+ travelers and nightlife in Zona Romántica. During her time there, Thoms experienced the property’s rooftop atmosphere while connecting with members of Puerto Vallarta’s creative and entertainment community.“Puerto Vallarta completely exceeded my expectations,” said Tracie Thoms. “From the warmth of the people to the incredible energy of the community, this trip felt really special. Sunset Cinema was such a unique experience, and I already can’t wait to come back.”“Villa Tita was created to bring people together through unforgettable experiences,” said Robert Bisor, co-owner of Villa Tita. “Hosting Tracie and creating an evening like Sunset Cinema reflects everything we love about Puerto Vallarta — the energy, the hospitality, the creativity and the sense of community that makes this destination so special.”“Producing Sunset Cinema and hosting Tracie in Puerto Vallarta was an incredible experience,” said Matthew Zaslow, founder of Eventure. “The goal was to create something elevated and memorable that highlighted the hospitality and creativity that make Puerto Vallarta so special.”Villa Tita’s oceanfront setting ultimately served as the perfect backdrop for the experience, reinforcing the property’s growing reputation as a destination for luxury events, celebrity visits and curated hospitality experiences in Mexico.About Villa TitaVilla Tita is a luxury boutique villa and casitas property in Puerto Vallarta known for elevated hospitality, private events, ocean views and curated experiences that celebrate community, culture and connection.About Eventure ProductionsEventure Productions specializes in luxury event production, hospitality operations and brand activations across Mexico and the United States, delivering creative strategy and seamless execution for destination experiences, entertainment events and global partnerships.Media Contacts:Villa Tita — events@villatita.comEventure Productions — hello@eventureproductionsllc.com

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