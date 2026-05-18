LAWYER OF THE YEAR AND LIBERTY BELL AWARDS PRESENTED

The Jacksonville Bar Association and the D.W. Perkins Bar Association celebrated Law Day together with lunch May 7 at The River Club.

The annual observance of the importance of the rule of law in America also includes presentation of two awards.

The Jacksonville Daily Record Lawyer of the Year Award is presented to a JBA member who gives their time and talent to help Jacksonville a better place to live.

Daniel Nunn Jr., the 2026 recipient, volunteered his time and legal expertise to Jacksonville’s Historic Eastside neighborhood through Lift Jax, which helped lead to the Community Benefits Agreement, a $115 million commitment from the city of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The CBA was related to the “Stadium of the Future” renovation of EverBank Field. The financial aid will support affordable housing, workforce development, economic opportunity and homelessness mitigation in the Eastside community over the next 30 years.

“Working alongside residents, business leaders and community stakeholders through the Together Eastside Coalition, he helped translate community priorities into a clear legal and strategic framework and shape a Community Benefits Agreement to ensure the Eastside would share in the project’s benefits,” said Daily Record Publisher Angie Campbell.

“As remarkable as the outcome of this achievement is, the way he treated the people with care, responsiveness, respect and effective advocacy exemplifies the highest ideals of the legal profession. He strengthened not only a neighborhood but also trust in the law.”

Nunn said while he was humbled to receive the award, the credit should go to the Together Eastside Coalition and Lift Jax.

“We’d like to make sure we can continue to improve the neighborhood without displacing residents. This is just the beginning of what needs to happen for the Eastside,” Nunn said.

Leon Jackson, senior manager of jury services with the Duval County Clerk of Courts, accepted the 2026 Liberty Bell Award from Jacksonville Bar Association President Brian Coughlin. Photo by Ric Anderson

Brian Coughlin, JBA president, presented the association’s Liberty Bell Award to Leon Jackson, senior manager of jury services at the Duval County Clerk of Courts office.

Coughlin said Jackson’s career began when he got in trouble as a young man and performed court-ordered community service in the clerk’s office.

“That turned into a 30-year career,” Coughlin said.

“He actually makes jury service seem fun. He understands the importance of having jurors willing to serve and how justice can only be done, cases can only come to conclusion, with qualified, and willing servants. His introductions and interactions with the potential jurors help them understand the importance of their work but also get excited about their service, which is very difficult to do,” said Circuit Judge Ashley Cox in her nomination of Jackson for the award.

Cox said Jackson mentors high school students and raises money to provide scholarships for students to attend a college or trade school.

“He has organized Christmas shopping for underprivileged children, giving them a shopping spree with gift cards at Ollie’s. Every Thanksgiving you’ll find him serving or delivering meals to the homeless and underserved. He volunteers with the Clara White Mission food distributions. If you volunteer with Leon, you get a Leon Action Jackson T-shirt – that’s how often he is volunteering,” Cox said.

“Today, we make sure he is not an unsung hero,” Coughlin said as he presented the award.