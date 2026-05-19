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'WE DIDN’T EXPECT THIS RULING': MIAMI JUDGE'S NEW DECISION SETS TONE FOR CONDO RENTALS

A Miami-Dade state court judge found a group of condominium owners do not have standing to file suit against Fontainebleau Miami Beach and dismissed a complaint that alleged new policies on short-term rentals in the two mixed-use hotel-condo towers owned by the iconic hotel will bring financial ruin to the unit owners.

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'WE DIDN’T EXPECT THIS RULING': MIAMI JUDGE'S NEW DECISION SETS TONE FOR CONDO RENTALS

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