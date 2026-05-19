HOW A SOUTH FLORIDA ATTORNEY TURNED HIS CLIENTS' $84K RECOVERY INTO A $47.8M JURY VERDICT

A Miami-Dade jury has returned a $47.8 million verdict in a luxury Golden Beach real estate dispute that began as a fight over an $84,000 broker commission and ended with what the plaintiff’s attorney described as a landmark punitive damages award in a Florida real estate commission case.

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