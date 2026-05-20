Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Index Rises 2.7% in May; Demand Pressure Hits 49.4% as Peak Season Opens

National campground rates average $103.58/night as nearly half of all tracked site-nights are now booked

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outdoor Hospitality Pricing Index (OHPI) rose to 102.7 in May, up 2.7 points from the April baseline, as the outdoor hospitality market enters peak booking season. The national weighted average nightly rate climbed to $103.58, up from $100.88 at baseline.

"Demand jumped nearly 10 points in a single month, but RV pricing — the largest segment — hasn't responded yet. That divergence is the story heading into summer," said Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Insider Perks.

May 2026 Key Readings:

OHPI Composite: 102.7 (+2.7 from baseline)

Weighted Average: $103.58/night

Demand Pressure Index: 49.4% (up from 40.0% in April)

Median Booking Window: 131 days (down from 154)

By Segment:

RV Sites: 99.3 / $72.79 per night

Campground Lodging: 102.1 / $196.88

Tent Camping: 105.6 / $58.72

Public Campgrounds: 100.1 / $34.17

Standalone Glamping: 100.2 / $304.95

Independent Hosts: 94.0 / $79.13

Tent sites led the increase as seasonal campgrounds opened at summer rates. RV — the largest segment — dipped below baseline despite surging demand. The Demand Pressure Index jumped 9.4 points in a single month, the largest movement since the index began.

State Highlights:

Most Expensive: Maryland ($175.07, +21.9%)

Least Expensive: North Dakota ($39.73)

Fastest Heating: Maryland (+20.8%), Pennsylvania (+15.4%), North Carolina (+9.1%)

Fastest Cooling: Alaska (-21.1%), Kansas (-15.9%)

The full May 2026 report, including state rankings, glamping pricing by accommodation type, forward pricing curve, and complete methodology, is available for free download at https://insiderperks.com/ohpi.

The OHPI is published monthly by Insider Perks using millions of deduplicated pricing observations from booking platforms, property management systems, federal recreation databases, glamping marketplaces, and peer-to-peer outdoor hosting platforms across the United States. The methodology is published at https://insiderperks.com/ohpi/methodology.

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