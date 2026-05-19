Apartment Realty Group (ARG) sells 4-Unit Multifamily Property in Pacific Beach

935 Chalcedony St

An incredible Value-Add 4-Unit Coastal Asset Has Sold For $2.360M.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Carter, Senior Managing Broker/Partner, and Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale of a value-add 4-unit multifamily property in the beautiful coastal community of Pacific Beach. The property, located at 935 Chalcedony Street San Diego, CA 92109 is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is a short walk to local shops, restaurants, and the beach. The asset has significant upside in rental income and consists of one (1) detached 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom house, two (2) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom apartment units, and one (1) 2Bedroom / 1.5Bathroom townhome unit. The property is situated on a 6,206sf lot with 3,600sf of total building footprint."This value-add asset in Pacific Beach garnered a high level of interest. We procured multiple offers for the seller within the first week of marketing and represented the buyer who closed escrow in under 30 days." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,360,000.

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