Sedona Gathering of Artists & Healers: Free Mystical Guidance with Nick Eagle

Master Nick Eagle at Eagle Vortex

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, Oak Creek Arts and Crafts brings together Sedona locals and special guest, Sedona healer Nick Eagle, who will offer free spiritual and mystical guidance to all who attend. Admission is free.Nick Eagle has been a beloved favorite at previous events in both Sedona and Phoenix, consistently drawing crowds with his stories of awakenings, his Enlightenment Protocol teachings, and his mastery of mindset and confidence. Eagle is yoga-certified, has a Philosophy PhD, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and world champion, and combines the warrior and healer to help people heal and overcome.On Saturday and Sunday, Nick will offer private sessions featuring powerful cleansings and sound baths. He invites guests to arrive seeking truth and ready to leave behind fear, creating a safe, sacred space for healing and awakening.Nick Eagle moved to Sedona five years ago following his greatest awakening. He created Eagle Vortex Healing Sanctuary near Bear Mountain, just outside Sedona, where visitors can enjoy similar transformative sessions and overnight stays. The sanctuary features the unique UFhOme, with its large rooftop observation deck and the Enlightenment Lagoon—a lazy river with a crystal grotto, ideal for relaxing on rafts while stargazing under Sedona’s star-filled skies.Event Details:Friday – Sunday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM1655 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336Nick Eagle is available for private sessions on Saturday & SundayFor more information about Sedona healer Nick Eagle and the Eagle Vortex Healing Sanctuary, visit MasterNickEagle.com Media Contact:Mandy Hawkeagleawakenme@gmail.com

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