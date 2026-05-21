FindTalent Launches AI-Matched Hiring Platform as Demand for Verified Filipino Remote Talent Surges

FindTalent.ph - AI-powered platform for hiring verified Filipino remote talent.

AI-matched platform launches with 130+ verified roles across 14 categories, addressing a long-standing trust gap in the $38B Filipino remote-work market.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FindTalent.ph today announced a major expansion of its Filipino remote-talent marketplace. Verified specialists are now available across 14 categories and more than 130 roles, including virtual assistants, software developers, bookkeepers, designers, and AI specialists.The expansion lands at a moment of unusual demand. Roughly 1.5 million Filipinos already work remotely for clients abroad, the majority based in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The country's outsourcing industry brings in about $38 billion a year and accounts for close to nine percent of national GDP. Forbes recently ranked the Philippines the sixth-fastest-growing freelance market in the world.For small and mid-sized businesses, the hiring experience has not kept up with the talent supply. Legacy job boards still run as open marketplaces, leaving employers to wade through unverified profiles and sort real applicants from frauds. Complaints about ghosting and misrepresented skills are common in entrepreneur communities.FindTalent.ph takes a different approach. Every specialist on the platform goes through identity verification and skills testing before they become visible to employers. An AI matching system reads a written brief and produces a shortlist of candidates in seconds. Employers then message those candidates directly. The company charges no agency markups and no per-hire fees.Demand has shifted noticeably across the platform's 14 categories over the past year. Customer support and admin work remain the largest segments, but FindTalent has seen its fastest growth in software development and AI-related roles, including automation specialists and chatbot developers. Small businesses in the U.S. and Australia are driving most of that growth as they adopt tools like Zapier, Make, and OpenAI's APIs and look for technical hires familiar with them.Employers signing up can either browse the marketplace themselves or use FindTalent's AI search, which produces a ranked shortlist of suitable specialists from a single-paragraph job description. Most matches happen within minutes of a brief being submitted, with hiring decisions typically following over the next few days.Rates on the platform run from $5 to $15 per hour. That puts pay well above what most Filipino workers earn locally, while still landing roughly 70 to 80 percent below typical U.S. or Australian payroll costs. Employers most often come to FindTalent to hire Filipino virtual assistants , customer support staff, and bookkeepers. The company has also seen sharp growth in technical hiring, with steady week-over-week increases in employer searches to hire Filipino developers fluent in modern automation tools and AI workflows.Pricing is structured as a flat subscription, not per-hire commissions. A free plan is available for employers browsing the marketplace; paid tiers cost $69 and $99 per month. A separate Recruitment Service, where FindTalent's team sources candidates for an employer, starts at $600.The platform currently serves more than 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and beyond. Most accounts on the platform are first-time overseas hirers, according to the company, with onboarding designed to help employers without prior international hiring experience write briefs, evaluate candidates, and structure pay.About FindTalentFindTalent.ph is a Filipino remote-talent marketplace headquartered in Makati City, Philippines. The platform spans 14 categories, from virtual assistants and software developers to healthcare administrators, bookkeepers, designers, and AI specialists. Every specialist is identity-verified and skills-tested before they appear on the platform. Pricing is flat-rate with no commissions or per-hire fees.For more information, visit https://findtalent.ph

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