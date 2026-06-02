Charlotte Car Accident Attorney Issues Summer Driving Safety Advisory for I-77 Corridor Travelers

Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney of Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, back-to-back Gold Best Personal Injury Law Firm 2024 and 2025 by Voted Charlotte's Best Cameron Bauer, Esq., Associate Attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group, NC Bar No. 63306, personal injury and workers compensation lawyer Charlotte NC I-77 corridor summer driving safety advisory — Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group urges motorists to know their rights under North Carolina law after a highway collision.

Charlotte PI attorneys warn of elevated I-77 collision risk this summer and explain NC's strict contributory negligence rule for accident victims.

Interstate 77 carries an enormous and growing burden of both commuter and long-haul traffic through one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the Southeast.” — Steve Hayes, JD, Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group is urging motorists to exercise heightened caution on Interstate 77 as summer travel season begins, citing the corridor's persistent collision risk factors and the unique legal challenges that North Carolina accident victims face.The firm, which has represented injured motorists across the Charlotte metropolitan area since 1991, reports that I-77 corridor accidents represent a consistent and significant portion of the personal injury cases handled by its attorneys each year. The stretch spanning from uptown Charlotte through the Lake Norman corridor and into Iredell County presents compounding hazards that intensify during summer months as traffic volume climbs sharply."Interstate 77 carries an enormous and growing burden of both commuter and long-haul traffic through one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the Southeast," said Steve Hayes, J.D., founding attorney at Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group. "The interchange configurations, frequent merge points, and construction zone activity along this corridor create conditions where a moment of inattention can result in catastrophic consequences for everyone involved."Contributing factors the firm sees repeatedly in I-77 accident cases include aggressive lane changes near the I-277 and I-485 interchanges, distracted and impaired driving, inadequate following distances at highway speeds, commercial truck blind spot violations, and wrong-way entry incidents near certain ramp configurations. The ongoing construction activity near the Brookshire Freeway connection and the surge in summer weekend traffic bound for Lake Norman add measurable risk for unfamiliar drivers navigating high-speed merge scenarios.Associate attorney Cameron Bauer noted that the firm has also seen a rise in cases involving commercial vehicles, rideshare drivers, and micro-mobility users along the corridor's surface road connectors."The types of accidents we see on and around I-77 have diversified significantly in recent years," said Bauer. "Electric bikes, rideshare vehicles, and delivery trucks are now part of the collision picture in ways that require a different approach to how liability is evaluated and documented."Hayes emphasized that North Carolina's contributory negligence rule makes early legal consultation especially important for anyone involved in a Charlotte area collision. Under this rule, an injured party found to share even minimal fault for a crash may be barred from recovering compensation entirely, a standard that differs sharply from the comparative fault systems used in most other states."The legal landscape in North Carolina is unforgiving for accident victims who delay getting informed about their rights," said Hayes. "Early consultation with an attorney gives injured parties the best opportunity to understand what their case involves before critical evidence is lost."Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group has published a comprehensive resource on I-77 corridor accident cases covering the most hazardous interchange locations, common collision causes, and the claims process under North Carolina law. Additional resources covering car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, bicycle and e-bike accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death are available at charlottenccaraccidentlawyers.com.Educational content only. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.About Charlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers GroupCharlotte NC Car Accident Lawyers Group was founded in 1991 by attorney Steve Hayes and serves injured clients across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the surrounding region. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, e-bike and electric scooter accidents, workers' compensation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and mass tort claims. All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis.Steve Hayes, NC Bar No. 18224 | Cameron Bauer, NC Bar No. 63306

Charlotte Car Accident Attorney I-77 Summer Driving Safety Advisory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.