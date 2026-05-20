RxUtility and RxSense Partner to Simplify Access to Prescription Savings

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxUtility, the real-time medication affordability platform, and RxSense, a healthcare technology company delivering pharmacy benefit solutions that improve affordability and access, today announced a new partnership to help patients more easily find and access the lowest available price for their medications.Savings opportunities exist across insurance, cash pay, manufacturer programs, and discount cards, but they are fragmented, difficult to access, and rarely visible in one place. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 6 in 10 U.S. adults are concerned about affording their prescription medications, and demand for pricing transparency continues to grow.“People assume they’re seeing the best price for their medication. Most of the time, they’re not,” said Miriam Paramore, Founder and CEO of RxUtility. “Savings are scattered across different programs, and they’re not designed to show up when people actually need them. This partnership brings those options together in one place, so people can make a clear, informed choice. RxSense expands the depth of options in our platform, and together we share a mission to improve choice, transparency, and control for people.”Through this partnership, RxSense will bring a scalable, API-driven platform that enables real-time access to prescription pricing and savings through a single integration, allowing RxUtility to incorporate pricing and pharmacy networks from RxSense’s proprietary discount card brands, including SingleCare and Paramount Rx, into its workflows. Together, the companies deliver a more unified solution that improves price transparency and expands access to savings, making it easier for people to choose the lowest-cost option within a single workflow. For RxUtility, RxSense fills a key gap: a network layer that expands reach across payers, employers, and pharmacy partners."Patients deserve to know they're getting the best price on their prescriptions, every time," said John Zevzavadjian, President of Enterprise and Partner Solutions at RxSense. "By combining RxUtility's workflow with RxSense's pricing infrastructure and savings networks, we're making that a reality. This partnership closes the gap between what patients pay and what they could pay, and that's exactly the kind of progress we're here to drive."About RxUtilityRxUtility provides AI-native technology purpose-built to make medications affordable for consumers. RxUtility is the only company to connect providers, pharmacists, employers, payers and digital health partners with real-time access to all medication prices through its affordability platform. By embedding prescription affordability and transparency in these tech workflows, RxUtility reduces patient payment confusion, drives medication adherence and ensures equitable access to prescription drugs. Learn more at www.rxutility.com.About RxSenseRxSense is a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading pharmacy benefit solutions that help organizations improve affordability and access to prescription medications. Built on a modern, cloud-native platform, RxSense offers real-time claims adjudication, advanced analytics, and configurable tools that adapt to the needs of a dynamic healthcare landscape. RxSense is also the parent company of SingleCare and Paramount Rx, trusted brands that extend RxSense’s mission of making medications more affordable and accessible to consumers nationwide. Headquartered in Boston, RxSense is committed to empowering its partners with smarter technology and consumer-centric models that drive better outcomes across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem. For more information, visit www.rxsense.com

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