NACC and Southern California Junior Cricket Academy Partner to Expand Youth Cricket Pathways in Southern Los Angeles

Youth cricket development infrastructure begins to take root in Los Angeles

This relationship is about far more than athletics — it is about creating hope, opportunity, leadership, and long-term pathways for young people who deserve access to something bigger.” — Nick Corso, League Commissioner

DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Cricket Club (“NACC”) and its Premier Cricket League (PCL) proudly announces a new relationship with the Southern California Junior Cricket Academy (“SCJCA”), led by longtime community advocate, youth mentor and cricket development leader, Mustafa Khan.The collaboration represents a shared commitment to creating meaningful athletic, educational, and leadership pathways for youth throughout Southern Los Angeles through the global game of cricket.Founded by Mustafa Khan, SCJCA has become one of the most impactful grassroots cricket development organizations in California, introducing thousands of young people in underserved communities to the sport while promoting mentorship, discipline, education, and positive life opportunities.“NACC is incredibly proud to be affiliated with individuals of the character, integrity, and commitment demonstrated by Mustafa Khan. Mustafa is an incredible inspiration,” said Nick Corso, CEO and Commissioner of NACC. “Mustafa’s story, his dedication to the youth of Southern Los Angeles, and his belief in the transformational power of sport embody everything we believe cricket can become in the United States. This relationship is about far more than athletics — it is about creating hope, opportunity, leadership, and long-term pathways for young people who deserve access to something bigger.”Through the relationship, NACC and SCJCA intend to work together to:• Expand youth cricket participation throughout Southern California• Create developmental pathways from grassroots cricket into elite competition• Introduce coaching, mentorship, and educational opportunities• Develop exposure opportunities connected to NACC’s professional men’s and women’s cricket ecosystem• Support community programming focused on leadership, health, teamwork, and personal development“This relationship marks the first step in NACC’s long-term strategic plan to create, support, and expand grassroots cricket development initiatives in every city where we establish professional men’s and women’s teams,” said Nick Corso. “As outlined in our bylaws, every professional franchise will have the responsibility to launch a U.S. cricket academy within its local market during its first year of operations.”As cricket prepares for its historic return to the Olympic Games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the partnership reflects a broader effort to ensure that youth from all communities — including historically underserved communities — have access to the sport’s growth in the United States.“For many young people in our community, opportunity often feels distant,” said Mustafa Khan. “Cricket has the ability to unite cultures, build confidence, and open doors. We are excited to work with NACC to help create real pathways for our youth both on and off the field.”Over the years, Mustafa Khan has received numerous honors recognizing both his humanitarian efforts and community leadership, including community and humanitarian recognition from the City of Compton, awards related to gang intervention and youth mentorship, recognition within cricket development circles, and acknowledgment through a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award mention. NACC is currently developing the first fully professional men’s and women’s cricket league designed specifically for the North American market, while simultaneously investing in grassroots and youth development initiatives intended to grow the sport nationwide.The organization believes partnerships with community leaders such as Mustafa Khan and organizations like are essential to building an authentic and inclusive future for cricket in America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.