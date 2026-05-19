Financially Solo Americans Feel Confident – Yet Have Concerns About Aging Alone

The New “Flying Solo: Navigating Financial Autonomy” Study Explores How Solo Adults Balance Independence with Planning for the Future

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financially solo Americans feel confident and take a strong sense of accomplishment in managing their money, pushing back against common misconceptions that they are less financially secure or limited in their ability to build wealth, according to new research from Ameriprise Financial. Yet many single, divorced and widowed adults have real concerns about aging alone and navigating the long-term financial decisions that come with it.The study reveals that while solo adults feel empowered today, they have an opportunity to shore up their finances for the long-term. As nearly half of U.S. adults (46%) are managing finances on their own according to the U.S. Census Bureau, planning gaps and economic pressures highlight areas where additional support may be needed.In fact, only a third of solo adults (37%) have an updated formal will and their top concerns include running out of savings (43%), affording long-term care (42%) and becoming a burden on others (41%).Deana Healy CFP, Vice President, Financial Planning & Advice for Ameriprise Financial shares practical strategies to help financially solo adults strengthen long-term plans and navigate uncertainty with confidence.For more information, please visit https://www.Ameriprise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.