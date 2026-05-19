Governor Newsom announces common signs of “California Derangement Syndrome” — and highlights easy cures

The Governor also dispelled many myths about California perpetuated by critics and the media suffering from California Derangement Syndrome — offering an easy cure for this seemingly common disease among the right-wing crowd by providing a good dose of hard and honest truth.

❌SYMPTOM: “Homelessness is only getting worse.”

✅CURE: Unsheltered homelessness dropped the most in 15 years

California’s unsheltered homelessness declined by roughly 9.5% in regions reporting 2025 data — even as homelessness rose more than 18% nationally in 2024. After decades of neglect before Governor Newsom took office, California is now bending the curve while many red states continue to see increases.



❌SYMPTOM: “Crime is out of control”

✅CURE: Crime is near record lows in California

Crime in California continues to drop. Last year, California recorded the second-lowest homicide rate since 1969, while overall theft reached the second-lowest level ever recorded. New preliminary data from the FBI shows crime continues to drop, with homicides down 16.51% and property crime down 14.35%. If current trends hold, California could see its lowest homicide rate ever recorded once final statewide 2025 data are released. In addition, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, in 2024, violent crime fell in every major California city reporting data, with the largest drops in Oakland (25%) and San Francisco (21%) — while violent crime rose in cities like Atlanta and Omaha, and homicides increased in El Paso, Fort Worth, and Arlington.



❌ SYMPTOM: “People are leaving California.”

✅CURE: Population growth.

California’s population has grown since 2020, rebounding from a brief pandemic-era dip that affected states across the country. And don’t forget — on a per-capita basis, more Floridians move to California than Californians moving to Florida.



❌ SYMPTOM: “Taxes in California are crushing working families.”

✅CURE: California taxes working families less than Texas and Florida.

California has one of the most progressive tax systems in the country. That means low and middle-income families pay less in taxes than in places like Texas and Florida. Red states tax low-income earners more than the rich. In California, we stand for fairness — lowering taxes for military retirees, raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20, and for health care workers to $25 an hour.



❌ SYMPTOM: “Businesses are fleeing California.”

✅CURE: California is home to the most Fortune 500 companies in the world, and remains #1 for new business starts.

For the second year in a row, California ranks highest on Fortune 500’s list as the state with the most corporations generating the largest revenues. As host to 58 Fortune 500 companies, California leads the nation — followed by Texas with 54 and New York with 53. California also leads the nation in business starts. The fact is, there are more new businesses starting in California than there are leaving. California is the largest economy in the nation, with a nominal GDP of nearly $4.25 trillion. The state is home to 33 of the world’s 50 leading AI companies, high-impact research and education institutions, and a quarter of the technology’s patents and conference papers. The Golden State is the nation’s top state for new business starts, access to venture capital funding, and manufacturing, high-tech business, and agriculture.



❌ SYMPTOM: “California doesn’t manage its forests.”

✅CURE: Since 2019, the state has increased forest management project investments by 1,000%. No state is doing more.

Since 2019, California has increased forest management project investments by more than 10×, treating nearly 2 million acres — even as the federal government cuts the U.S. Forest Service, which manages 57% of forests in the state. Despite managing just 3% of forestland, California is doing more wildfire prevention than any state in the nation. View completed projects at https://wildfiretaskforce.org/.



❌ SYMPTOM: “California is spending billions on education, but test scores stink.”

✅CURE: Test scores improved 4x year-over-year

California student test scores are improving statewide, with significant gains across English language arts, math, and science. New results from the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress show California students posted significantly stronger year-over-year gains, with English language arts and science improving at four times last year’s pace and math gains doubling, showing accelerated academic progress across core subjects statewide.



❌ SYMPTOM: “California just makes life harder for working families.”

✅CURE: No state is doing more to lower costs — from health care to utility bill relief

No state is doing more to lower costs for working families. California extended its nation-leading Cap-and-Invest program, delivering nearly $16 billion in bill refunds to date, expanded Medi-Cal, launched CalRX to deliver $11 insulin, and reduced everyday costs through affordable child care, free universal preschool, free summer school, tuition-free community college, college savings accounts for every child, and expanded Paid Family Leave.



❌SYMPTOM: “California’s policies are the reasons drivers are paying more at the gas pump now.”

✅CURE: Not even close. Trump’s political machine is working overtime to blame anyone but the real culprit: Donald Trump himself.

Trump launched a reckless war in Iran with no plan, and families across the country are paying for it at the pump — costing Americans nearly $23 billion since the start of the war. Gas prices are up 52% since the start of the war nationally, compared to 33% in California. In fact, gas prices in over two dozen states have risen by more than they have in California. California didn’t create this crisis — in fact, we created the strongest transparency and oversight tools in the nation to protect drivers, hold the oil industry accountable, and prevent California-specific gas price spikes. Only about 10% of the price of gasoline reflects CA-unique program costs, which are stable.

❌SYMPTOM: “California has wild, out-of-control spending and is fiscally irresponsible.”

✅CURE: Governor Newsom balanced the budget eliminated California’s deficit while maintaining investments for working families, healthcare, education, and businesses.

There’s no deficit this year. There’s no deficit next year. The Governor’s budget proposal eliminates the structural deficit to $0 through July 2028 — while investing in healthcare, education, and essential services for Californians.

So, are you cured yet?