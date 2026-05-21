Karen Dalton, Founder of Dare to Dream Ranch, featured on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series for her leadership in veteran wellness, equine therapy, and nonprofit innovation.

Veteran advocate and nonprofit founder Karen Dalton is spotlighted for transforming healing for service members through equine therapy and holistic care.

Karen Dalton is creating real healing where traditional systems often fall short—combining service, innovation, compassion, and purpose to change lives.” — Renee Carbone Fleming

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Dalton, Founder and Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch , is being spotlighted on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series , a premium visibility platform recognizing leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, nonprofit changemakers, and visionaries creating meaningful impact through leadership, resilience, and service.Dalton is the Founder of Dare to Dream Ranch, a Rhode Island-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping service members, veterans, and their families heal through holistic and alternative therapy programs designed to support mental, emotional, and physical well-being.At a time when conversations around veteran mental health, trauma recovery, and innovative healing models continue to grow, Dalton’s work stands out as both deeply needed and profoundly impactful.Through Dare to Dream Ranch, she has helped create a restorative environment where healing extends beyond traditional systems and clinical models.The organization supports veterans and military families through equine-assisted programs, service dog initiatives, outdoor skills, gardening, woodworking, fly fishing, wellness education, community connection, and other holistic experiences designed to foster healing, purpose, and resilience.Her mission is rooted in the belief that healing happens through connection—to nature, animals, community, purpose, and self.Dalton’s work reflects decades of leadership, advocacy, and service.With professional experience spanning nonprofit leadership, healthcare advocacy, and federal service, she has built a career centered around impact and helping others.She previously served as Executive Director of the Rhode Island Academy of Family Physicians, Acting Postmaster and Supervisor with the United States Postal Service, and Executive Director of Shoulder to Shoulder, where she helped support the delivery of medical and dental care to underserved rural communities in Honduras.As a Certified Health Coach and Equine Specialist, Dalton brings both expertise and personal conviction to her work.Her vision for Dare to Dream Ranch emerged from a deep understanding of the healing power of animals, nature, education, community, and alternative wellness practices.As conversations around PTSD, anxiety, depression, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, and transition-related emotional challenges continue, Dare to Dream Ranch provides a compassionate and innovative response to those seeking healing outside conventional models.“Karen Dalton represents exactly the kind of leader the Unapologetically Badass ICON platform was built to spotlight,” said Renee Carbone Fleming, founder of Badass Queen and creator of the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series.“She is not simply talking about change—she is building it. Her work with veterans, service members, military families, service dogs, horses, wellness education, and community healing is powerful, needed, and rooted in true service.”Dalton’s impact extends beyond the ranch itself.Her leadership has earned recognition through awards, media appearances, radio interviews, magazine coverage, television features, and community honors, including recognition as a “Who to Watch in 2026.”She is also scheduled to speak at an upcoming medical assistant conference in Worcester, Massachusetts, further expanding her advocacy around wellness, healing innovation, and community-centered care.Her feature on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series explores her personal leadership journey, the creation of Dare to Dream Ranch, the emotional realities veterans and military families face, and the importance of innovative healing models that restore hope, confidence, and connection.The Unapologetically Badass ICON Series was created to spotlight extraordinary individuals whose stories educate, inspire, and create greater visibility for leaders making significant impact in their industries and communities.ABOUT DARE TO DREAM RANCHDare to Dream Ranch is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping service members, veterans, and their families heal through holistic and alternative therapy programs.Programs include equine-assisted activities, service dog initiatives, gardening, woodworking, fly fishing, outdoor skills, wellness education, and community-based support designed to foster healing, resilience, and purpose.Learn more at:ABOUT BADASS QUEEN MEDIABadass Queen is a women’s empowerment, visibility, and media brand founded by Renee Carbone Fleming, focused on personal branding, leadership, entrepreneurship, and helping women build unapologetic confidence, authority, and multiple income streams.Through coaching programs, media visibility opportunities, digital education, podcast interviews, and the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series, the brand spotlights entrepreneurs, executives, creators, nonprofit leaders, and changemakers making meaningful impact in business and life.The Unapologetically Badass ICON Series streams on Badass Queen TV via YouTube and is accessible on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Smart TVs.Learn more at:MEDIA CONTACTRenee Carbone Flemingrenee@reneecarbonefleming.com

Karen Dalton | Veteran Wellness Advocate & Founder of Dare to Dream Ranch | Unapologetically Badass ICON Series

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