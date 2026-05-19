Ohio Media School – Columbus Campus Students Earn Prestigious 2026 Telly Awards for Creative Excellence

We Are Telly Winners

Ohio Media School Columbus students win multiple 2026 Bronze Telly Awards, showcasing creative excellence and industry-ready skills on a global stage.

Our programs are designed to provide real-world, hands-on experience, and this recognition demonstrates that our students are producing industry-level work before they even graduate.”” — Angi Miller, Ohio Media School Columbus Campus

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beonair Network Students Earn Prestigious 2026 Telly Awards for Creative Excellence Ohio Media School ’s Columbus Campus, part of the Beonair Network of Media Schools , proudly announces that its students have been recognized with multiple Bronze Telly Awards in the 47th Annual Telly Awards, an international competition honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.The award-winning student projects were honored in the Non-Broadcast – Student Category, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and storytelling ability of emerging media professionals trained within Beonair’s hands-on programs.Award-Winning Projects Include:· The Struggle — Bronze Telly Award Winner· 30s Coca Cola Commercial — Bronze Telly Award Winner· There Must Be More — Bronze Telly Award WinnerThis year’s Telly Awards received over 13,000 entries worldwide, placing Ohio Media School students among the most innovative and emerging content creators in the global media landscape.“These awards are a testament to the passion, dedication, and creative excellence of our students,” said Angi Miller, Campus Director. “Our programs are designed to provide real-world, hands-on experience, and this recognition demonstrates that our students are producing industry-level work before they even graduate.”The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all platforms, recognizing work from top creators, agencies, and production companies worldwide. Being named a Telly Award winner signifies a high standard of storytelling and technical achievement in a rapidly evolving media landscape.About Beonair Network of Media SchoolsThe Beonair Network operates media schools across the United States, offering career-focused training in broadcasting, digital media, audio production, and content creation. Through immersive, hands-on learning environments, students gain the skills needed to succeed in today’s dynamic media industry.Ohio Media School provides hands-on training in broadcasting, digital media, audio production, and content creation. The Columbus Campus equips students with the real-world experience and technical skills needed to succeed in today’s evolving media industry.For more information, visit: https://beonair.com

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