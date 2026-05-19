State assumes management of Topsail Nature Preserve to protect coastal resources and public access

Today, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM), in partnership with the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust (NCCLT), marked the transfer of the Topsail Nature Preserve on the south end of Topsail Island to state management, ensuring the continued protection and responsible use of this ecologically significant coastal site. Following remarks by DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson, local leaders and conservation partners gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a self-guided tour of the site. The handoff from NCCLT to the State of North Carolina reflects a shared commitment to conserving the state’s coastal resources while maintaining public access for residents and visitors.

“The Topsail Nature Preserve is a unique coastal resource, and we are committed to protecting its natural integrity and maintaining responsible public access,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Conserving places like this strengthens the long-term resilience of our coastal communities, protects natural habitats and preserves the natural features that help our coast adapt to changing environmental conditions.”

During the event, the land trust was recognized for its vision and leadership in acquiring and protecting the property, helping to preserve important coastal habitats and maintain access for the public.

“The Coastal Land Trust is proud to have partnered with the Topsail community to help conserve the South End,” said Harrison Marks, Executive Director, North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, “We are thrilled to see this remarkable coastal resource permanently protected for future generations under the stewardship of the State of North Carolina.”

Under DCM management, the Preserve will remain open and accessible to the public, with a continued emphasis on conservation, education and responsible recreation. Visitors are encouraged to follow posted guidelines designed to protect wildlife, sensitive habitats and the overall integrity of the site.

Management of the area will include coordination with local and state partners, implementation of best practices for coastal stewardship and opportunities for community engagement.

Download additional images here, here and here.