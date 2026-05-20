University Hospitals of Leuven Achieves Cure HHT Center of Excellence Designation

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Newly recognized international treatment center expands access to expert, coordinated care for people living with HHT

We are extremely proud that UZ Leuven has been recognized as an International Treatment Centre by Cure HHT.” — Chief Medical Officer University Hospitals Leuven Prof. Gert Van Assche

MONKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cure HHT is proud to announce that University Hospitals of Leuven has been officially recognized as an HHT Center of Excellence, expanding access to expert, coordinated care for people living with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT).This designation recognizes University Hospitals of Leuven as part of a global network of more than 50 Cure HHT Centers of Excellence. These centers are certified through a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure patients have access to experienced clinicians, appropriate screening and treatment protocols, and multidisciplinary care for the complex needs of HHT.HHT is a genetic condition that can affect multiple organs, including the nose, lungs, brain, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. Because complications can be serious and symptoms often vary widely from person to person, timely diagnosis and expert care are essential.“We are extremely proud that UZ Leuven has been recognized as an International Treatment Centre by Cure HHT,” said Chief Medical Officer University Hospitals Leuven Prof. Gert Van Assche. “This reflects the outstanding dedication of our multidisciplinary team, working together to provide highly specialized, patient-centered care for individuals and families affected by HHT.”Multidisciplinary team members available to patients receiving care at University Hospitals of Leuven include:• Clinical Geneticist• Pediatricic hemato-oncologist• Internist• Cardiologist• Hematologist• Pulmonologist• ENT and head and neck surgeon• Interventional Radiology• Pediatric Cardiologist• Hepatologist• Neurosurgeon• Neurovascular Radiologist• DermatologistUniversity Hospitals of Leuven is currently accepting new patients and welcomes inquiries from patients, families, and referring providers. To learn more about the new center, please visit uzleuven.be/row or Cure HHT’s Center of Excellence listings.

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