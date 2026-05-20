PanTerra Networks Expands UCaaS Platform With Teams, Luna AI, and Phone Number Reputation Management AI should turbocharge your operations, not add another layer of complexity. With Streams.AI, we set out to create an enterprise-grade solution that’s easy to manage.

Streams.AI adds enterprise calling, intelligent routing, and AI roadmap momentum to PanTerra’s UCaaS platform for mid-market and enterprise teams.

AI should turbocharge your operations, not add another layer of complexity. With Streams.AI, we set out to create an enterprise-grade solution that’s easy to manage.” — Arthur Chang, President & CEO of PanTerra Networks

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTerra Networks, a cloud business phone system and AI-powered cloud contact center software provider founded in 2001, today announced a significant expansion of its Streams.AI unified communications platform. The updates introduce native Microsoft Teams integration with automatic failover, Luna AI for intelligent call handling, Streamlets low-code call-flow automation, Phone Number Reputation Management, and advanced contact center analytics — cementing Streams.AI's position as an enterprise-grade UCaaS and CCaaS solution for organizations seeking an alternative to RingCentral, Zoom Phone, 8x8, Dialpad, and Nextiva.

What Is Streams.AI? An All-in-One Cloud Business Phone System and Contact Center Platform

Streams.AI is PanTerra’s flagship unified communications platform, combining secure cloud voice, AI video conferencing, team messaging, business SMS, eFax, file sharing, and AI-powered contact center capabilities in a single, unified environment. Unlike legacy systems from Avaya or Mitel — or point solutions that require separate vendors for UCaaS and CCaaS — Streams.AI delivers an integrated experience managed through one admin portal, supported by a 99.999% uptime SLA, and HIPAA/HITECH certified for regulated industries.

Starting at $14.95 per user per month (Business Plus), Streams.AI gives mid-market and enterprise organizations enterprise-grade features without enterprise-level complexity — deployable in as few as 11 business days.

Streams.AI for Microsoft Teams: Enterprise Calling Inside Teams With Automatic Failover

The most significant update in this release is Streams.AI for Microsoft Teams — a dedicated application that brings enterprise calling, business SMS, and eFax directly into the Microsoft Teams interface. Organizations that have standardized on Teams can now add full UCaaS and business phone system functionality without switching platforms or managing a separate communication environment.

A key differentiator is automatic failover protection: when Microsoft Teams becomes unavailable, communications automatically route to Streams Mobile Apps, Streams Desktop Apps, and IP desk phones in under 60 seconds — with automatic switchback when Teams is restored. For IT Directors managing mission-critical communications, this eliminates the single point of failure that plagues Teams-only deployments.

"Streams.AI for Microsoft Teams brings the full power of our unified communications platform directly into Teams," said Arthur Chang, President & CEO of PanTerra Networks. "It simplifies IT management and elevates the communication experience for every user."

Luna AI: Conversational AI Receptionist for Intelligent Call Handling and Routing

PanTerra has also expanded Streams.AI with Luna AI, its conversational AI receptionist designed for natural-language call handling, intelligent routing, and call handling automation. Unlike basic IVR systems that force callers through rigid menus, Luna AI understands caller intent in natural speech and routes calls based on context — reducing hold times, improving first-call resolution, and eliminating after-hours call abandonment.

Luna AI is available as an add-on at $10 per month plus $0.20 per minute, making it accessible for organizations of any size looking to deploy AI customer service capabilities without a large upfront investment.

Streamlets: Low-Code Call Flow Automation Included at No Extra Per-User Cost

Streamlets is PanTerra’s low-code AppDesigner for building custom call flows, IVR logic, billing and payment automation, multilingual routing, and external data integrations. Critically, Streamlets is included with every Streams.AI seat at no extra per-user fee, giving organizations the ability to design complex, enterprise-grade communication workflows without additional licensing costs.

Phone Number Reputation Management: Eliminating “Spam Likely” Labels Across U.S. Carriers

PanTerra has also introduced Phone Number Reputation Management, a feature that continuously monitors and remediates “spam likely” and “scam likely” labels applied to business phone numbers by major U.S. carriers. For organizations where outbound call answer rates directly impact sales and customer service outcomes, reputation management is no longer optional — it’s a business continuity issue. PanTerra’s automated monitoring and remediation capability addresses this proactively, without requiring manual carrier disputes.

AI-Powered Cloud Contact Center: 120+ Real-Time KPIs and Intelligent Routing

The Streams.AI contact center capabilities have also been expanded with more than 120 real-time KPIs, intelligent routing, CRM integration, and full call journey analytics. For contact center teams managing high volumes of inbound and outbound interactions, these analytics tools are designed to reduce wait times, improve customer satisfaction scores, and provide supervisors with the data needed to make faster, evidence-based decisions.

"AI should turbocharge your operations, not add another layer of complexity," said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra Networks. "With Streams.AI, we set out to create an enterprise-grade solution that’s easy to manage."

2026 AI and UCaaS Innovation Roadmap

PanTerra has signaled continued investment in AI-powered communications throughout 2026, with additional enhancements to Streams.AI planned across intelligent call routing, AI-assisted contact center automation, analytics, and automation. These planned updates extend a multi-year trajectory of product investment that has positioned Streams.AI as a full UCaaS and CCaaS alternative for organizations evaluating RingCentral, 8x8, Dialpad, Zoom Phone, Nextiva, or legacy on-premises platforms from Avaya and Mitel.

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra Networks has provided secure, AI-powered business communications and cloud contact center solutions since 2001. Headquartered in San Jose, California, PanTerra’s Streams.AI platform combines cloud voice, AI video conferencing, team messaging, business SMS, eFax, file sharing, contact center capabilities, and AI-powered tools in a unified environment built for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Streams.AI is HIPAA/HITECH certified, backed by a 99.999% uptime SLA, and available starting at $14.95 per user per month. PanTerra has received multiple INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year and TMC Innovation Awards. To learn more, visit panterranetworks.com or call 1-800-805-0558.

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