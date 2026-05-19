Helping Military Families Navigate One of the Service's Toughest Challenges

The Financial and Emotional Reality of Permanent Change of Station Moves — and How to Prepare

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, hundreds of thousands of Active-Duty servicemembers receive orders that set one of their most challenging missions in motion — Permanent Change of Station, or PCS. The Pentagon has even moved to drastically overhaul the process, underscoring just how complex and burdensome these moves can be. For military families, the financial, emotional, and logistical weight is a reality that too often goes unrecognized.Retired Captain, Tim Kinsella, a veteran of 27 PCS moves and Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal Credit Union, speaks from personal experience about the challenges military families face with these moves.If you’re a military family navigating Permanent Change of Station orders, you can access educational content, financial planning tools and guidance through Navy Federal’s MakingCents online platform. Navy Federal helps remove guesswork, improve financial readiness and make transitions smoother and can help you improve your financial readiness by preparing for costs, account changes, and decisions tied to your move.While PCS is unique to military service, the financial and logistical complexities mirror challenges many Americans face during moves or other major life moments — making these lessons relevant well beyond the military community.For more information, please visit https://www.NavyFederal.org

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