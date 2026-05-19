Extended Family Care Services Celebrates Grand Opening of New Lancaster, PA Office

Extended Family Care Lancaster Grand Opening of New Home Care Office in Lancaster

Extended Family Care Services is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its new Lancaster office, located at 20 E. McGovern Ave., in Lancaster.

We are excited to welcome the community into our new home and celebrate the people, partnerships, and families who make our work so meaningful.” — Stephen Sternbach, CEO

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extended Family Care Services is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its new Lancaster office, located at 20 E. McGovern Ave., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17602. The celebration will take place on Saturday, May 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will welcome families, community members, referral partners, caregivers, and local professionals for an afternoon of festivities, music, refreshments, and surprises as Extended Family Care Services celebrates this special milestone in partnership with the Lancaster Chamber.

Extended Family Care Services provides home health care in Lancaster and surrounding areas, offering services such as skilled nursing care, 24-hour care, dementia care, hospice supportive services, companion care, hospital-to-home care, pediatric care, personal care, and additional family support services.

“Our new Lancaster office represents our continued commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care for families in the community,” said Stephen Sternbach, CEO of Extended Family Care Services. “We are excited to welcome the community into our new home and celebrate the people, partnerships, and families who make our work so meaningful.”

Extended Family Care Services has been providing home health services since 1938 and serves communities across parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and Ohio. The organization is also accredited by The Joint Commission.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration and learn more about the care services available through Extended Family Care Services of Lancaster.

Event Details

What: Grand Opening Celebration for Extended Family Care Services of Lancaster

When: Saturday, May 30, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 20 E. McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602

Phone: (717) 391-6363

Website: https://extendedfamilycare.com/lancaster/

About Extended Family Care Services

Extended Family Care Services provides compassionate home health care in Lancaster and supportive services designed to help clients remain safe, comfortable, and cared for at home. Services include skilled nursing care, companion care, personal care, dementia care, 24-hour care, hospice supportive care, pediatric care, hospital-to-home support, and more. To learn more, visit https://extendedfamilycare.com/lancaster/ or call (717) 391-6363.



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