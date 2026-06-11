Gleam Chemicals Australia Refined Its Brand Standards To Fully Align With Rigorous Aged Care Sector Requirements.

Gleam Chemicals

After a 4 year trial, Gleam Chemicals are pleased to announce that they are entering the aged care market backed by newly elevated brand & operational standards

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gleam Chemicals Australia are one of Australia’s leading developers & suppliers of cleaning, sanitising, food safety & infection prevention products. They focus on a wide array of cleaning and sanitation needs for customers all over the world. They work across divisional markets and geographic boundaries to provide solutions and services to many industries. From hotels or restaurants, commercial laundries or healthcare facilities,The collaboration with the very well-established facility was invaluable to understand their stringent, and sometimes unique requirements, was invaluable to develop and adapt our offering to meet their needs. The result of the four-year real-world testing proved the Gleam Chemicals Australia products and methods met the expectations of the sector.John Chiha, CEO of Gleam Chemicals Australia, said this when interviewed by Sennza Media, “The 48-month trial of our chemical solutions vindicated our products are at the cutting edge of aged care facility expectations. A lot of hard work has gone into the trial but this has all been worthwhile for our clients to now see documented validation of what we have been saying about our products and recommended systems for the aged care sector for some time now.”Gleam has a long history of developing cleaning and sanitation products. Today, it supplies a wide array of cleaning and sanitation needs to customers all over the world. They work together with customers across divisional markets and geographic boundaries to provide solutions and services to many industries. From hotels or restaurants, commercial laundries or healthcare facilities.They also have a Gleam Brand Standards Program that is a comprehensive hygiene and compliance framework designed to help businesses maintain high standards across every site. These programs typically combine assessments, reporting, training, and continuous improvement to maintain consistent standards across locations.Learn more about Gleam Chemicals, as well as their extensive and expansive sales and service.by visiting their website here: https://gleam.com.au

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