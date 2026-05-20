Entrepreneur, Beauty Innovator & U.S. Army Officer Roushen Thompson Featured on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series

Roushen Thompson, Founder & CEO of ROUSHÉ, U.S. Army officer, entrepreneur, and beauty innovator, featured on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series.

Military leader and luxury beauty founder Roushen Thompson is spotlighted for redefining entrepreneurship, confidence, innovation, and modern female leadership.

Roushen represents the modern woman in leadership—disciplined, innovative, resilient, and unapologetically building impact across business, beauty, and service.” — Renee Carbone Fleming

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. ARMY OFFICER AND LUXURY BEAUTY FOUNDER ROUSHEN THOMPSON SPOTLIGHTED ON UNAPOLOGETICALLY BADASS ICON SERIES Entrepreneur, beauty innovator, and U.S. Army officer Roushen Thompson is being recognized on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series, a premium visibility platform spotlighting entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, founders, and changemakers redefining leadership, confidence, resilience, and modern success.As Founder and CEO of ROUSHÉ , Thompson is helping transform the beauty industry by merging luxury cosmetics with advanced skincare science — creating products designed not only to enhance appearance, but to actively support skin health, confidence, and intentional self-care.At a time when consumers increasingly demand performance, wellness, and authenticity from the brands they support, Thompson has positioned ROUSHÉ at the intersection of luxury beauty, innovation, and empowered living.But her story extends far beyond entrepreneurship.Born in Linden, Guyana and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Thompson’s journey reflects resilience, discipline, service, and extraordinary vision. While rising through leadership ranks in the United States Army, she simultaneously built a premium beauty company from the ground up — balancing military leadership with entrepreneurship in a way that represents a powerful new model of modern female leadership.Her dual path uniquely blends structure and creativity, strategy and intuition, service and innovation.In a business landscape where women are often expected to choose between ambition and family, authority and femininity, or service and entrepreneurship, Thompson represents something different entirely.She embodies the reality that women can lead boldly across multiple arenas without compromising who they are.Through ROUSHÉ, Thompson is championing a more intentional standard of beauty.Her philosophy centers around the belief that makeup should do more than simply cover — it should contribute to skin health, elevate confidence, and become part of a larger self-care ritual rooted in wellness and empowerment.By incorporating globally inspired botanicals alongside high-performance cosmetic science, ROUSHÉ delivers a luxury beauty experience designed for women who value both results and intention.This approach reflects broader market trends as beauty consumers increasingly prioritize science-backed products, ingredient transparency, wellness integration, and multifunctional beauty solutions.Yet for Thompson, the mission is deeply personal.Her work is rooted in confidence, representation, leadership, and helping women feel empowered from the inside out.“Roushen represents exactly what the Unapologetically Badass ICON platform was created to spotlight,” said Renee Carbone Fleming, founder of Badass Queen and creator of the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series.“She embodies leadership, resilience, service, innovation, feminine power, and purposeful entrepreneurship while building a luxury brand with substance and meaning. Her story reminds women they do not have to choose between ambition and elegance, discipline and creativity, leadership and softness — they can own all of it unapologetically.”Beyond beauty and business, Thompson’s story resonates with women navigating entrepreneurship, leadership, family, reinvention, service, and personal growth.She represents a generation rejecting outdated definitions of success and instead creating multidimensional lives built on confidence, purpose, impact, and ownership.Her feature on the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series explores her entrepreneurial journey, leadership philosophy, military service, vision behind ROUSHÉ, and the mindset required to build a meaningful legacy while leading boldly in multiple spaces.The Unapologetically Badass ICON Series was created to spotlight extraordinary leaders whose stories inspire, educate, and empower audiences while creating meaningful visibility opportunities for guests making significant impact in their industries.ABOUT ROUSHÉROUSHÉ is a premium beauty brand founded by Roushen Thompson that redefines makeup as an extension of skincare. Combining advanced cosmetic science with globally inspired botanicals, the brand creates luxurious, high-performance beauty products designed to support skin health, confidence, and intentional beauty rituals.Learn more at:ABOUT BADASS QUEEN MEDIABadass Queen is a women’s empowerment, visibility, and media brand founded by Renee Carbone Fleming, focused on personal branding, entrepreneurship, leadership, and helping women build unapologetic confidence, authority, and multiple income streams.Through media visibility opportunities, digital education, podcast interviews, coaching programs, and the Unapologetically Badass ICON Series, the brand spotlights entrepreneurs, executives, creators, founders, and changemakers making meaningful impact in business and life.The Unapologetically Badass ICON Series streams on Badass Queen TV via YouTube and is accessible on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Smart TVs.Learn more at:MEDIA CONTACT:Renee Carbone Fleming[renee@reneecarbonefleming.com](mailto:renee@reneecarbonefleming.com)

Roushen Thompson | U.S. Army Officer, Beauty Founder & Leadership Innovator | Unapologetically Badass ICON Series

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