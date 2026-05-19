Independent Pub Operator Launches Campaign for Lower Hospitality VAT as Industry Faces the “£10 Pint”

Inside one of our pubs

LOXWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South of England pub operator Barr and Barr’s Hospitality has launched a new campaign calling on the UK Government to reduce VAT for hospitality businesses to match the European average of 12.8%, warning that soaring costs are driving Britain towards the reality of the “£10 pint”.

Barr and Barr’s Hospitality operates three well known community pubs across the South of England: The Onslow Arms in Loxwood, The White Hart in Henfield and The Red Lion in Winfrith, Dorset.

The pub group highlights current VAT levels in the UK are placing enormous pressure on pubs and restaurants already facing rising energy, staffing and supply costs.

As part of the campaign, all three pubs are offering 7.2% off all drinks purchases for rewards card members until the end of May. The figure directly represents the difference between the UK’s 20% VAT rate and the 12.8% average hospitality VAT rate found across Europe.

Visitors can sign up for the free rewards card at any of the three pubs and receive 7.2% back in points on every drinks purchase, redeemable as cash value against future visits.

Rob Barr, Owner of Barr and Barr’s Hospitality, said:

“The £10 pint is becoming a symbol of the pressure facing British hospitality. This is not about pubs trying to charge more, it is about businesses struggling under one of the highest VAT rates in Europe.

“Independent pubs are at the heart of communities. We employ local people, support local suppliers and create places where communities come together. Yet the tax burden placed on UK hospitality is making it harder every year to survive.

“If countries across Europe can support hospitality with lower VAT rates, the UK can too. Reducing VAT to the European average of 12.8% would help protect jobs, support investment and help keep prices fair for customers.”

Industry body UKHospitality has repeatedly highlighted the impact of high VAT on the sector, noting that the UK hospitality industry faces one of the highest VAT burdens in Europe. The organisation says lowering VAT would support businesses, protect jobs and help maintain affordable prices for consumers.

Hospitality remains one of the UK’s largest employers, supporting more than 3.5 million jobs nationwide according to UKHospitality.

Barr and Barr’s Hospitality says its cashback initiative is designed both to reward loyal customers and to highlight the direct impact VAT has on prices across pubs, restaurants and hospitality businesses throughout the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.