IAM suspends sale of two “siu-mei” products of a food establishment whose samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes

MACAU, May 19 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found that the level of Listeria monocytogenes in two samples of “siu-mei” food items, namely “barbecued pork” and “black pepper roasted goose”, collected from “Chan Kong Kei” in Estrada de Adolfo Loureiro, Macau, has reached an unsatisfactory result during routine sample testing of food. IAM immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the establishment to stop selling the affected products, reorganise the production and handling process of the mentioned products and clean and disinfect the equipment, facilities and tools in the establishment until they fulfil the safety and hygiene requirements and pass the re-inspection and test. Meanwhile, the person in charge of the establishment was requested to arrange for the staff to enrol in food hygiene and supervision course, so as to increase their hygiene awareness when they handle and produce food.

The two affected “siu-mei” food samples were collected from “Chan Kong Kei” in Estrada de Adolfo Loureiro, Macau. In accordance with “Microbiological Guidelines for Ready-to-eat Food”, both samples tested “unsatisfactory” in terms of the level of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can survive and breed in low temperatures of refrigeration, but they can be killed with thorough heating. The consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can result in illness. Infected individuals usually have symptoms like fever, muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Severe complications may occur in infants, the elderly and other immunocompromised individuals.

To lower the food safety risk, IAM urges the food sector to strictly comply with food hygiene and safety requirements, pay attention to environmental and personal hygiene, ensure that the food storage and production processes are safe and hygienic, pay attention to storage temperature at all times, and separate the storage and handling of raw and cooked food to avoid cross-contamination.