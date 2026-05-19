Service of “inspection of water supply system of building” provided by IAM to be discontinued from 1 June this year

MACAU, May 19 - In view of the organisational restructuring and functional adjustment of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to be carried out on 1 June 2026, certain of its functions will be transferred to the departments in the field of transport and public works, in order to achieve “specialised division of work, centralised management by function” as well as workflow optimisation. Following consultation with the departments of public works, it is agreed that the service of “inspection of water supply system of building” provided by IAM will be discontinued from 1 June 2026, which will not affect the building completion inspection carried out by the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU).

Should members of the public have any questions, they can call the IAM hotline 2833 7676 or the DSSCU hotline 8590 3800 during office hours for enquiries.