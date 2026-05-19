IAM suspends sale of one rice dish of a food establishment whose sample found to contain excessive Clostridium perfringens

MACAU, May 19 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has found excessive Clostridium perfringens in a random sample of rice dish collected from a food establishment (product title: “rice bowl with slow-cooked American beef chucks and five soft-boiled eggs”) during routine food sampling. IAM immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the establishment to stop selling the product concerned and reorganise the production and handling process of the relevant product until it fulfils the safety and hygiene requirements and passes the follow-up inspection and the subsequent laboratory re-testing. Meanwhile, the person in charge of the establishment was requested to arrange for the staff to enrol in food hygiene and supervision course, so as to increase their hygiene awareness when they handle and produce food.

The random sample of rice dish concerned was collected from “Healer Bar” in Travessa do Padre Soares, Macau. It was ascertained that the product was prepared and sold directly at the mentioned location without supplying to other establishments. IAM collected the above random sample for testing, and the result revealed that the level of Clostridium perfringens was “unsatisfactory” pursuant to the “Microbiological Guidelines for Ready-to-eat Food”.

Clostridium perfringens is widely present in the natural environment and commonly found in human and animal intestines. Contamination with Clostridium perfringens is related to food being undercooked and cooked food being stored at an improper temperature or being cooled down for too long. The consumption of food contaminated with excessive Clostridium perfringens may lead to fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, and other symptoms.

To lower food safety risks, IAM urges the food sector to strictly comply with food hygiene and safety requirements, pay attention to environmental and personal hygiene, ensure that the food storage and production processes are safe and hygienic, pay attention to storage temperature at all times, and separate the storage and handling of raw food and cooked food properly to avoid cross-contamination.