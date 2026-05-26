Communication Queen Podcast Named Co-Winner of Best Coaching Podcast Award at the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards

The Communication Queen Podcast, hosted by Kimberly Spencer, available on all podcast platforms with a 5.0-star rating. The 2026 Women Podcasters Awards recognized the Communication Queen Podcast as co-winner of the Best Coaching Podcast Award among women-led podcasts worldwide. Kimberly Spencer, author of Make Every Podcast Want You, brings podcast guesting strategy from page to platform as co-winner of the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards Best Coaching Podcast Award.

This podcast exists to close the gap between the message a leader carries and the audience that needs to hear it.” — Kimberly Spencer, Founder of Communication Queens™

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "These winners are being recognized not only for the quality of their shows, but for the communities they build, the stories they share, and the difference they make through their voices," said Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards, in announcing the 2026 recipients.Among those recipients is the Communication Queen Podcast , hosted by Kimberly Spencer, named a co-winner of the Best Coaching Podcast Award at the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards — an annual program recognizing excellence in women-led podcasting across categories worldwide.The Women Podcasters Awards spotlights creators who are informing, entertaining, educating, and inspiring listeners around the globe. The 2026 winners represent the growing impact and influence of women in podcasting across business, wellness, education, entertainment, advocacy, and beyond.Spencer, a Master NLP Performance Coach, international TEDx speaker, bestselling author, and founder of Communication Queens ™, has hosted the Communication Queen Podcast on the Kajabi platform, where it has maintained a 5.0-star rating. The show covers visibility strategy, media positioning, podcast guesting, and the intersection of communication and entrepreneurship for founders, authors, and thought leaders."Being recognized in a field built entirely on voice — and the strategic use of it — is not something I take lightly," Spencer said. "This podcast exists to close the gap between the message a leader carries and the audience that needs to hear it."Communication Queens™ was founded as a sister company to Spencer's leadership coaching brand, Crown Yourself, in response to a gap Spencer observed among the founders, entrepreneurs, and authors she worked with: they had the message, the expertise, and the drive, but not the time to implement visibility strategy or the bandwidth to climb the learning curve it required."Crown Yourselfis about the inner work of leadership," Spencer said. "Communication Queens exists for the people who need support in getting the outer work done — the actual tactics, the real tools, the step-by-step strategy that gets you seen, heard, and in the rooms that matter."Communication Queens™ is a visibility and media strategy company helping authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders leverage storytelling and podcast guesting to grow their impact and income. Spencer is also the bestselling author of Make Every Podcast Want You and founder of Crown Yourself, a leadership coaching company.The 2026 Women Podcasters Awards celebration and full winners list can be viewed at https://www.womenpodcasters.com/awards-ceremony-2026 ABOUT KIMBERLY SPENCERKimberly Spencer is the founder of Crown Yourself, a leadership coaching company, and Communication Queens™, a visibility and media strategy company. She is a Master NLP Performance Coach, international TEDx speaker, bestselling author of Make Every Podcast Want You, and host of the Crown YourselfPodcast and Communication Queen Podcast.ABOUT COMMUNICATION QUEENSCommunication Queens™ is a visibility and media strategy consulting agency helping authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders leverage podcast guesting, media, and storytelling to grow their impact and income. Founded by Kimberly Spencer as a sister company to Crown Yourself, the company provides the tactical tools and implementation support to move clients from invisible to in-demand. https://www.communicationqueens.com

2026 Women Podcasters Awards

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