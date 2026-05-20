Automotive Resource Co. Adds Market Signal to Explorer for EV and Hybrid Battery Intelligence

Automotive Resource Co. introduces Market Signal in Explorer, adding observed external battery listing context to EV and hybrid battery records.

New Explorer feature gives salvage auction, dismantling, core aggregation, and vehicle-data teams clearer battery pricing context from external listings.

The goal is not to create a black-box price answer. The goal is to expose useful market evidence teams can combine with their own inventory, condition, logistics, resale, and buyer context.” — Tyler Helps, CEO and founder of Automotive Resource Co.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Resource Co. today announced Market Signal, a new feature in Explorer for teams that need better context around EV and hybrid batteries tied to vehicles, listings, and inventory records.

Market Signal brings observed external battery listing data into Explorer, where users can review vehicle, battery, and cell relationships in the same workflow. The feature shows listing-market ranges and related battery context for supported records.

The feature is built for listing-heavy workflows: salvage auction marketplaces, auto dismantlers, core aggregators, yard management software providers, insurance and vehicle-data platforms, fleet and telematics systems, and EV remarketing teams.

"A lot of the battery intelligence problem starts before someone is holding a loose battery pack," said Tyler Helps, CEO and founder of Automotive Resource Co. "It starts with a VIN, a vehicle record, an auction listing, a yard inventory system, or a platform trying to explain what battery is inside the vehicle. Market Signal adds another evidence layer inside Explorer so teams can review listing-market context next to the technical battery record."

Market Signal builds on the team's years of work developing data relationships across the battery and automotive ecosystem. The feature uses aggregated external battery listings to give Explorer users a current view of the market signal behind a battery record, including the listing context that often shapes how operators think about value.

"The goal is not to create a black-box price answer," Helps said. "The goal is to expose useful market evidence so operators and data platforms can combine it with their own inventory, condition, logistics, resale, and buyer context."

Explorer is part of Automotive Resource Co.'s battery intelligence platform. The platform helps teams map vehicle-to-battery-to-cell relationships, identify packs from vehicle context, review technical battery data, inspect photo references, and connect battery intelligence to inventory systems and API workflows.

Market Signal adds market context to the same place operators already review battery records. That matters for teams buying vehicles, listing EV and hybrid inventory, reviewing total-loss units, pricing battery cores, or enriching vehicle records for software users.

ARC positions Market Signal as a source of market evidence, not a price guarantee or a substitute for inspection and commercial judgment.

The feature is available inside Explorer at https://www.autoresourceco.com/explorer.

About Automotive Resource Co.

Automotive Resource Co. is building the operating system for the EV battery lifecycle, helping teams identify, value, and process EV batteries with confidence. ARC provides battery intelligence through a web platform and data API so auto dismantlers, core aggregators, vehicle-data platforms, and other EV battery professionals can identify packs, map vehicle-to-battery-to-cell relationships, and make better decisions on value, inventory, routing, and resale context.

Market Signal in Explorer

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