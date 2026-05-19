Team Select Home Care Showcases Proprietary AI-Powered Predictive Care Model at Home Care Innovation Forum

Team Select at HCIF talking about CareSightAI CareSightAI Technology Team Select Home Care Private Duty Nursing CareSightAI

CareSightAI helps identify early signs of patient decline and supports efforts to reduce avoidable hospitalizations in home health care

CareSightAI represents our commitment to investing in technology that enhances care delivery and helps medically complex patients remain safer at home.” — Fred Johnson, CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Select Home Care , a leading provider of pediatric and adult home healthcare services, presented its proprietary predictive analytics platform, CareSightAI , at the 2026 Home Care Innovation Forum (HCIF) , a national retreat for home care and hospice leaders focused on the future of healthcare innovation and care delivery.The featured session, titled “Breathing Easier: How Team Select Created an In-House AI Model That’s Yielding Big Results,” was presented by:• Meghan Willson, VP of Information Technology• Fred Johnson, CEO• Shyree Phillips, Chief Clinical OfficerDuring the session, Team Select leaders shared how CareSightAI was developed internally to help identify early warning signs of patient decline, enabling clinical teams to intervene proactively before conditions escalate into avoidable hospitalizations.“As healthcare continues shifting into the home, providers must find innovative ways to improve patient outcomes while supporting clinicians and families,” said Fred Johnson, CEO of Team Select Home Care. “CareSightAI represents our commitment to investing in technology that enhances care delivery and helps medically complex patients remain safer at home.”Built specifically for the home health care environment, CareSightAI combines clinical insight, operational data, and predictive analytics to identify trends and potential risks among medically fragile pediatric and adult patients. The AI-powered platform was designed to support nurses and care teams with actionable insights while maintaining a strong focus on personalized, compassionate care.Unlike generalized healthcare AI tools, CareSightAI was developed around the unique needs and workflows of home health care clinicians caring for medically complex patients in the home setting.The model is designed to help:• Identify subtle changes in patient condition earlier• Support nurses and clinical teams with predictive insights• Improve communication between care teams, physicians, and families• Reduce avoidable hospitalizations and emergency interventions• Enhance long-term patient outcomes in the home setting“Technology should strengthen clinical care, not replace it,” said Shyree Phillips, Chief Clinical Officer at Team Select Home Care. “CareSightAI gives our clinicians another layer of support by helping surface changes earlier, allowing care teams to act proactively and collaborate more effectively with families and physicians.”The presentation also highlighted Team Select’s broader investment in innovation, data intelligence, and technology-enabled care models designed to improve patient experiences, empower clinicians, and support better long-term outcomes.The Home Care Innovation Forum brought together leaders from across the home care and hospice industries to discuss emerging trends, operational excellence, and the future of care delivery in the home.As one of the nation’s fastest-growing home health care providers, Team Select continues expanding its focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and technology-enabled care solutions designed to improve the patient and family experience across the communities it serves.About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care provides in-home health care services for pediatric and adult patients across multiple states nationwide. The organization specializes in private duty nursing, family CNA programs, personal care services, and support for medically complex patients and families, with a focus on compassionate care, clinical excellence, and innovation in home health care delivery.Team Select continues to invest in technologies and solutions that align with its mission: To change lives for the better.About Home Care Innovation ForumThe Home Care Innovation Forum (HCIF) is a leadership retreat that brings together executives and innovators from the home care and hospice industries to discuss the future of care delivery, healthcare technology, operational excellence, and patient outcomes in the home setting.For more information about Team Select Home Care and CareSightAI, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.