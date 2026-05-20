Radiology Oncology Systems (ROS) Helps US Healthcare Providers Access Advanced, Cost-Effective 3D Imaging with Nanox.ARC

ROS and Nanox Distribution Agreement

Delivering FDA-cleared, low-dose 3D imaging technology to diagnostic imaging centers, rural hospitals, and regional hospitals

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. (“ROS”), a leading provider of cost-effective diagnostic imaging and oncology equipment solutions, recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Nanox Impact Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, NASDAQ: NNOX), to distribute Nanox.ARC systems across the United States.The Nanox.ARC is an FDA-cleared, multisource digital tomosynthesis system designed to make 3D imaging available in more clinical settings at a lower cost and with reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT. ROS is excited to bring this technology to market because it aligns closely with the company’s long-standing mission: Helping healthcare providers access cost-effective equipment solutions that support quality care and expanded reach to patients in need.For more than 25 years, ROS has worked with hospitals, cancer centers, imaging providers, and specialty clinics worldwide to install and utilize reliable radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging equipment. The addition of Nanox.ARC expands ROS’s ability to support a broader range of customers, including diagnostic imaging centers, rural hospitals, and regional hospitals seeking more accessible imaging options.“ROS is pleased to enter into this agreement with Nanox because the Nanox.ARC fits the way we think about the future of medical imaging,” said John Vano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. “Many of our customers are looking for imaging technologies that are lower dose, lower cost, easier to implement, and more practical for real-world clinical environments. We believe Nanox.ARC is well aligned with those needs and expands much needed access to care for patients.”ROS sees strong potential for Nanox.ARC across several important care settings.Today, rural hospitals and clinics face unprecedented strains, including tight budgets, staffing limitations, reimbursement cuts, and limited access to major tertiary care centers. Lower-cost, lower-dose imaging technologies can help these hospitals improve local access to diagnostic services and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for imaging.“This is the type of technology ROS is excited to support,” Vano added. “We are interested in imaging solutions that help providers do more with less: systems that are affordable, clinically beneficial, sustainable, and realistic for the types of facilities we serve every day.”Through this agreement, ROS will support the commercial rollout of Nanox.ARC systems in the United States, using its established relationships with hospitals, clinics, imaging centers, oncology providers, and specialty care practices. The collaboration supports Nanox’s broader U.S. distribution strategy and expands ROS’s portfolio of practical imaging and oncology equipment solutions.For more information about Nanox.ARC availability through ROS, contact Radiology Oncology Systems at 858.454.8100 or visit ROS/Nanox About Radiology Oncology Systems (ROS):Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. provides affordable, high-quality radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging equipment solutions to healthcare facilities around the world, specializing in refurbished Linear Accelerators, CT scanners, MRI systems, PET/CT scanners, CT simulators, replacement parts, accessories, and related services. ROS also distributes superficial radiation therapy systems, patient positioning laser and surface guided tracking systems for radiation oncology centers, and oncology software solutions. ROS has served hospitals, cancer centers, imaging centers, veterinary specialty clinics, research organizations and general healthcare providers worldwide for over 25 years.About Nanox:Nanox is focused on expanding access to medical imaging through an integrated imaging and healthcare services platform. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective 3D multisource digital tomosynthesis imaging system; Nanox.AI, AI-based imaging analytics; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based imaging platform; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts; and Nanox Health IT, which supports healthcare IT infrastructure and imaging workflows.Nanox’s goal is to reduce barriers to imaging adoption, improve utilization, and support broader access to preventive healthcare.Media Contact:

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