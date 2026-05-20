Missouri Entrepreneur Brian Trull Sells PokeNerds in Seven-Figure Deal

Brian Trull grew PokeNerds into the premier Pokémon-focused retail brand, combining e-commerce, livestream shopping, social media, and an in-person retail experience into one connected fan ecosystem. PokeNerds was founded in 2019 as a Pokémon-focused e-commerce business and grew it into a nationally recognized multi-channel brand that combined online retail, livestream shopping, and a brick-and-mortar store in St. Peters. PokeNerds led the way for the next generation of hobby retail, pioneering a retail model that blended family-friendly entertainment, community engagement, live product drops, and online sales.

Founder drove eight figures in sales for Pokémon-focused retail brand; now turns attention to AI-enhanced gaming

If you’ve ever had the dream to make money doing something you love, I just showed you it’s entirely possible. Starting, building, and now exiting, this is a big moment for PokeNerds and the industry.” — Brian Trull, Entrepreneur & PokeNerds Founder

NEW TOWN, MO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Trull , Founder of PokeNerds , announced today that he has completed the sale of the PokeNerds e-commerce business to a large industry conglomerate in a seven-figure acquisition. The deal, which closed April 21, 2026, marks a milestone exit for one of Missouri’s most distinctive self-made entrepreneurs and signals a new era for one of the country’s premier Pokémon retail brands. PokeNerds will continue operating under new ownership, which will make a formal announcement in the coming months.Trull launched PokeNerds in 2019 as a Pokémon-focused e-commerce business and grew it into a nationally recognized multi-channel brand that combined online retail, livestream shopping, and a brick-and-mortar store in St. Peters, serving collectors, families, and fans across the country. Throughout the life of the business, Trull drove over eight figures in total sales, entirely as a solopreneur, and did it in seven years without a co-founder or outside investment.“PokeNerds wasn’t built like a traditional card store. Most hobby stores take decades to reach the point where they are ready for a sale or acquisition. We reached that milestone in seven years because we helped pioneer a new model for the industry — one built around retail, e-commerce, livestream shopping, content, and community. That innovation is what made PokeNerds valuable,” Trull said.PokeNerds led the way for the next generation of hobby retail, pioneering a retail model that blended entertainment, community engagement, live product drops, and online sales. The company earned recognition nationally within the Pokémon collecting community by positioning itself as a destination for fans and families of all ages.Trull said the decision to sell was the natural conclusion of achieving what he set out to build.“My goal was always to create the ultimate destination for Pokémon fans, and I believe we accomplished that. I’m proud of what this brand became: a community, a recognizable brand, and a trusted shopping destination for collectors and families across the country,” he said.For Trull, the sale isn’t an ending. It’s a pivot. His next chapter as a founder is already taking shape. He is in the early stages of developing an AI-enhanced video game studio, bringing together his lifelong passion for gaming with the entrepreneurial instincts he honed building PokeNerds. Details on his new venture will be announced in the months ahead. In the meantime, Trull is looking forward to spending time with his wife and two-year-old son, Henry.“If you’ve ever had the dream to make money doing something you love, I just showed you it’s entirely possible. Starting, building, and now exiting, this is a big moment for PokeNerds and the industry,” Trull said.The acquisition marks one of the most notable e-commerce exits in the St. Louis region in recent years.To follow Brian Trull and his future ventures, visit briantrull.com or connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/brian-trull.# # #About Brian TrullBrian Trull is a New Town, Missouri-based entrepreneur and founder of PokeNerds. Trull launched PokeNerds in 2019 and scaled it into a nationally recognized brand, generating over eight figures in sales over seven years. He is currently developing an AI-enhanced video game studio and exploring new ventures at the intersection of technology, gaming, and community. Connect with Trull at briantrull.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/brian-trull.About PokeNerdsPokeNerds was the premier Pokémon-focused retail brand, combining e-commerce, livestream shopping, social media, and an in-person retail experience into one connected fan ecosystem. The company blended entertainment, community, online sales, live product drops, and family-friendly retail into a single brand experience. Through its retail store, online platform, live sales strategy, and customer-first approach, PokeNerds led the way for the next generation of hobby retail built around trust, accessibility, entertainment, and community.

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